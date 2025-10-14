XRP Analyst Claims Chart Manipulation, Sets $1.40 Ripple Baseline

XRP drops 18% in a week as analyst EGRAG CRYPTO rejects major exchange data, sets $1.40 as new chart baseline amid market uncertainty.

XRP is trading at $2.43 at press time, down 7% in the past 24 hours and 18% over the last week, according to CoinGecko.

A crypto analyst has raised concerns about price inconsistencies across exchanges and announced a shift in how XRP charts will be interpreted going forward.

Analyst Rejects Exchange Data, Chooses New Price Source

Crypto analyst EGRAG CRYPTO says price data for XRP is distorted across major platforms. They noted visible differences between exchanges like Binance, Bitstamp, Poloniex, and Coinbase—especially during recent volatile moves.

#XRP – Chart and Data Distortion ⁉️‼️ : The below post is created to find the best chart to use for a long-term view of #XRP from now on. So far, we’ve seen distortions in the data, and I want to keep things clear without too many conflicting numbers. From now on, I’ll only… pic.twitter.com/XCIPvwcrQ3 — EGRAG CRYPTO (@egragcrypto) October 14, 2025

To avoid conflicting signals, the analyst stated they will now rely only on the “Crypto Data Set,” which averages prices from top exchanges. They said this provides a more stable and consistent view of XRP’s price. According to their latest post, $1.40 will serve as his new baseline for long-term analysis.

“Based on the recent market manipulation, the low for XRP was $1.40, and that will be my baseline moving forward.”

ERGAG also said he won’t include chart data from the previously mentioned platforms until further notice.

Key Chart Levels and Breakdown Explained

The analyst also discussed a technical setup showing a descending triangle. Based on that structure, they said XRP should have dropped to $2.14, but the price is currently holding between $2.40 and $2.60.

ERGAG explained that $2.65 remains an important level to break. If XRP fails to hold above $2.00, they said they would reconsider their bullish view.

“I’ll be genuinely concerned about the integrity of this cycle if we start closing 3-day candles below $2.00 and $1.91.”

Futures Market Shows Cooling Interest

XRP futures open interest has dropped to $4.15 billion, down sharply from over $9 billion earlier this month. This decline mirrors the recent price plunge and suggests that many traders have exited or reduced their positions.

Notably, the chart shows that open interest and the price have moved in sync. As XRP slipped under $2.50, open interest also fell—indicating that positions were likely closed or liquidated. This points to reduced speculative activity in the short term.