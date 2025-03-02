US President Donald Trump continues to impact the cryptocurrency markets in a spectacular fashion, and the past hour proved the narrative once again, this time in a positive manner.

Although many digital assets headed north after his latest interaction in his own social media, the trio that he named literally exploded.

His post relates to the crypto reserve promises that he made during his presidential campaign, which was initially believed to consist only of bitcoin. However, after lobbying from numerous US-based crypto companies, such as Ripple and its CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, rumors emerged that he might include such assets as well.

His executive order on the matter didn’t shed much light when it was first signed, but his post from less than an hour ago did. It namedrops SOL, ADA, and XRP, all of which are from companies that are based in the States.

Somewhat expected, the prices of all three skyrocketed immediately. XRP went up by over 20% at one point, from under $2.3 to over $2.6. Solana gained 15%, shooting past $160 for the first time since last week’s crash.

Cardano’s native token took the main stage with a 32% surge that pushed it to a multi-day peak of its own of over $0.8.

Other crypto assets, including BTC, also reacted well to Trump’s statement. Bitcoin jumped past $88,000 for the first time since Wednesday but has lost about a grand since then.