XRP, ADA, and SOL give signs of recovery. We will know later this week if they are successful.

1. XRP Price Prediction

XRP is in a similar boat to Solana because it lost its key support at 54 cents. As long as buyers don’t reclaim that level soon, then sellers will have the upper hand in the coming days.

The next key support is found at 50 cents. This is also the current target for bears. If buyers don’t push XRP above 54 cents soon, then a test of that support level is likely.

XRP is standing at $0.53 at press time.

2. ADA Price Prediction

The price found good support at 31 cents and managed to move higher this week. The current target for this relief rally is found at 37 cents which acts as resistance. Buyers still appear timid, but they could succeed if sellers remain absent.

The price chart also shows a possible double bottom formation which could signal this downtrend is over. ADA also made a higher low last week which gives confidence in a reversal.

ADA is standing at $0.34 at press time.

3. SOL Price Prediction

Solana lost its support at $134 and has since struggled to reclaim it. But buyers are not giving up and they could make another attempt soon. They really need to push the price back above this key level if they hope to reverse the current downtrend.

If they fail, then the key support at $104 will be the next key target for sellers.

SOL is standing at $129 at press time.