TL;DR

Two of the three mentioned altcoins posted double-digit price surges over the past day, but one analyst set even higher targets for the short term.

XRP, which is up by a more modest 7.5% daily, could see another 20% increase, which could drive it to $2.7.

What’s In Store for XRP?

$XRP appears to be forming an inverse head and shoulders pattern, potentially setting the stage for a bullish breakout toward $2.70. pic.twitter.com/LnhRA0zUqV — Ali (@ali_charts) April 23, 2025

Let’s begin the analyst’s prediction with the largest of the bunch. Ripple’s price slumped hard just two weeks ago during the tariff madness to $1.6. However, it quickly bounced off and reclaimed the crucial $2 support, which managed to defend the asset on several occasions.

XRP then entered a consolidation period, but there were multiple signs, such as the squeezing Bollinger Bands, that a major breakout in either direction was just around the corner.

That move transpired over the past 36 hours or so, as XRP jumped from under $2.1 to a multi-week peak of $2.25. According to Martinez, that’s just the beginning, and he doubled down on his $2.7 target for Ripple’s cross-border token.

Aside from the inverse head and shoulders pattern suggesting further price increases for XRP, major positive news, such as the potential approval of a Ripple ETF, could also serve as a catalyst for more gains. In contrast, the asset can retrace if Ripple’s legal woes in the States worsen.

Dogecoin, Cardano Chart Double-Digit Gains

DOGE and ADA have outperformed XRP on a daily scale, registering massive 13% and 11.5% increases, respectively. Consequently, their prices have risen to $0.182 and almost $0.7.

Dogecoin’s surge past the key resistance at $0.17 was particularly important as the asset risked dumping by 65% if it failed to do so. Now, Martinez updated that it is breaking out of an ascending triangle, which can send it to $0.195.

#Dogecoin $DOGE appears to be breaking out of an ascending triangle, with a potential upside target of $0.195! pic.twitter.com/P7dkmIiQ9B — Ali (@ali_charts) April 22, 2025

Dogecoin also awaits news on the US ETF front, but its chances for approval this year are lower than XRP’s, at least according to Polymarket (52% vs. 79%).

Cardano’s odds on Polymarket to have its own exchange-traded fund are slightly higher than Dogecoin’s, sitting today at 57%. Its price has also surged impressively over the past few days and now aims at $0.77, Martinez noted.