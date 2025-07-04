TL;DR

With bitcoin coming just a few grand from charting a new all-time high this week, many altcoins posted impressive gains even though they are still far from their respective peaks.

However, popular crypto analyst Ali Martinez laid out scenarios where three of the most popular ones can register notable gains in the near future.

$XRP appears to be forming an inverse head and shoulders pattern, potentially setting the stage for a 15% breakout to $2.65! pic.twitter.com/5XLBc5AIkm — Ali (@ali_charts) July 3, 2025

Let’s begin with the world’s fourth-largest cryptocurrency. It has been trading sideways for months, with a few unsuccessful breakout attempts in both directions. However, it has gained over 6% in the past week and even challenged $2.3 yesterday.

Although it failed there and was driven south to $2.24 as of press time, Ali Martinez outlined a scenario in which XRP can finally break through its consolidation range and shoot up to $2.65. To do so, though, it needs to validate the inverse head and shoulders pattern with a price close above $2.32.

Dogecoin $DOGE holding above $0.16 strengthens the case for a move toward $0.24! pic.twitter.com/zg9I9z1ZWT — Ali (@ali_charts) July 4, 2025

The analyst believes the OG meme coin has even more growth potential. Dogecoin’s ability to remain north of $0.16 paves the way for a price surge to $0.24, which would represent a 50% price pump if it materializes.

A daily close above $0.67 could set Cardano $ADA on course for a rally to the $0.83–$0.91 range! pic.twitter.com/r5oS6ZKkyA — Ali (@ali_charts) July 3, 2025

Lastly, Martinez touched upon Cardano’s native token, which appears to be in the most unfavorable position. This is because it currently trades at $0.58 after a retracement on a daily scale, and it needs to stage a 15% surge to climb to Martinez’s rally-starting point of $0.67.

Only then, the analyst noted, ADA can skyrocket further by another 25-35% to reach the aforementioned targets of up to $0.91.