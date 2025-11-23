XMR, ZEC Skyrocket Again as BTC Price Recovery Continues: Weekend Watch

Bitcoin’s weekend price recovery continues in modest steps as the asset climbed past $86,000 earlier today after bottoming below $81,000 on Friday.

Several altcoins have produced more impressive gains since yesterday, including Ripple’s XRP. ZEC is back on the offensive, and so is XMR.

BTC Back to $86K

It was around ten days ago when the primary cryptocurrency decisively broke below $100,000 and hasn’t been able to recover ever since. Just the opposite, as its situation only worsened in the previous business week. The bears were in complete control for most of the week as they drove the asset south to under $90,000 for the first time since April on Tuesday.

They kept the pressure on for the next few days, and the culmination took place on Friday. At the time, bitcoin lost over eight grand in the span of just 12 hours or so and dumped below $81,000 to mark a new seven-month low amid increasing selling pressure from whales and ETF investors.

The bulls finally stepped up after this calamity and helped BTC remain above $80,000. It bounced slightly more on Saturday and earlier today by climbing above $86,000. Its market capitalization has risen to $1.720 trillion, while its dominance over the alts stands close to 57% on CG.

ZEC, XMR on the Rise

Ethereum has added over 3% of value in the past day and now trades above $2,800. XRP has reclaimed the $2.00 level after a more impressive 7% increase. BNB, SOL, DOGE, ADA, and BCH are also well in the green.

ZEC and XMR have emerged as today’s top performers, having surged by 14% and 16%, respectively. As a result, ZEC is close to $580 while Monero’s token stands at $400. In contrast, HYPE has dropped by nearly 5% to under $32.

CRO, HBAR, MNT, TAO, and AAVE have posted impressive gains from the larger-cap alts as well.

The total crypto market cap has added over $60 billion daily and has reclaimed the $3 trillion mark.