Bitcoin’s inability to overcome the coveted $100,000 milestone on Friday and Saturday has resulted in a minor price decline to around $98,000 as of now.

Several altcoins, such as XRP and DOGE, have plummeted as well in the past day, but others, like TON, DOT, and XLM, have charted double-digit surges.

BTC Calms to $98K

BTC traded at around $90,000 at the start of the business week but quickly started to gain traction and exploded above the previous all-time high of $93,800 by the middle of it. This came amid the growing impressive net inflows toward the spot Bitcoin ETFs in the States.

The cryptocurrency’s rally continued in the following days and peaked on Friday. At the time, the asset came just inches away from touching $100,000 but was stopped at about $99,800 on most exchanges.

Thus, it failed to reach that line for the first time ever, even though the community was anticipating and predicting it. Since then, BTC has lost some traction and has retraced by around two grand to $98,000 now.

Still, it’s 7.2% up on the week, which places its market cap at $1.940 trillion on CG. Its dominance over the alts, though, has declined further to 55.5%, which brought speculations about a potential altcoin season.

XLM’s Show

Many larger-cap alts like ADA, XRP, and DOGE charted notable gains yesterday, but have retraced heavily today. ADA is down by 3% to under $1.05, XRP has slumped by over 6% to under $1.45, and DOGE has plummeted by 7.5% to $0.43.

In contrast, TON and DOT have soared by 11% and 17%, respectively, to $6.25 and $8.9. XLM, though, has stolen the show once again by skyrocketing by 29%. Stellar’s native token has added more than 480% in the past month and now trades above $0.56.

The total crypto market cap has shed about $50 billion since yesterday’s peak but still stands close to $3.5 trillion on CG.