Bitcoin’s muted price actions during the weekend continued in the past 24 hours as the asset calmed following the explosive rally observed from Wednesday to Friday.

In the meantime, many altcoins have extended their gains, with XLM, HBAR, and BONK emerging as today’s top performers.

BTC Stalls at $118K

Recall that bitcoin’s price volatility had largely disappeared since the start of the month, as the asset was confined within a relatively tight range between $105,000 and $110,000. Following a few unsuccessful attempts for a breakout, though, came Wednesday evening when the bulls took full control of the market.

During the first wave north, they pushed the cryptocurrency beyond $110,000 and all the way up to $112,000, which set a new all-time high. While bitcoin retraced slightly on the next day, its rally couldn’t be contained yet, and it shot up to $116,000 on Thursday.

Friday saw another impressive leg up that drove the primary digital asset ot almost $119,000, which became its latest all-time high. This meant that BTC had added over ten grand in less than 48 hours to set a new record. You can check some of the possible reasons behind this mindblowing surge here.

Saturday saw little to no action, even though Trump slapped the EU and Mexico with 30% tariffs and warned there would be more if they responded.

BTC slipped slightly to $117,500 but has managed to recover the losses and is back to $118,000 as of press time now. Its market cap remains close to $2.350 trillion, making bitcoin the sixth-largest global asset.

These Alts Keep Rocking

Most altcoins have stalled similar to BTC over the past day or so, but XLM and HBAR stand in a league of their own. The former has added another 17.5% in the past day, extending its weekly gains to over 85%.

HBAR has surged by nearly 15% daily and almost 50% weekly, which has pushed its price well beyond $0.22. BONK completes the double-digit price pump club, with a 12% surge of its own.

Other big gainers from the larger-cap alts include ALGO, IMX, and MNT, but their increases are noticeably smaller.

The cumulative market cap of all crypto assets has gained around $20 billion overnight and is up to $3.760 trillion on CG.