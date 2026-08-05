WSJ Editorial on CLARITY Act Sparks Pushback From Crypto Leaders

Debate over the bill has moved from broad policy questions to close scrutiny of its legal wording and regulatory scope.

The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board came out against the CLARITY Act on August 4, 2026, opening with the argument that Congress “often passes legislation riddled with policy land mines” it doesn’t want to defuse.

Crypto lawyers, an asset manager and a former senator spent the day picking apart specific lines from the piece, arguing several of its central claims run backward from what the bill actually says.

Fact-Checks Target Stablecoin, AML, and Securities Claims

The op-ed, titled “Clarity for Crypto, Sort Of,” raised three main objections. It argued stablecoin issuers could get around the GENIUS Act’s ban on paying interest by striking deals with exchanges to hand out “rewards.”

It said decentralized networks would dodge anti-money-laundering and know-your-customer rules by operating like eBay, with an operator taking a cut while users transact directly. And it argued the bill leaves regulators to sort each token into either a security or a commodity.

Andreessen Horowitz crypto general counsel Miles Jennings posted a side-by-side comparison against the bill’s July 22 consolidated draft and said all three claims ran opposite to the actual text. On rewards, he noted GENIUS bars only issuers from paying yield, while CLARITY expands that ban to exchanges and their affiliates, adds anti-evasion rules, and sets penalties up to five million dollars per violation.

On AML, he said a decentralized system with a controlling operator already fails the bill’s own test for what counts as DeFi, so it gets regulated as an intermediary rather than exempted. On securities, he said the bill doesn’t sort tokens into categories at all. It separates the fundraising transaction, which stays under the SEC, from the token itself, which trades as a digital commodity under the CFTC.

Ji Kim, President and Acting CEO of the Crypto Council for Innovation, posted a longer thread making similar points, citing FDIC data he said showed no link between stablecoin rewards and deposit flight, and said the work behind the bill “deserves respect, full stop.”

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Former Senator Pat Toomey argued that banks are regulated for risks tied to lending against demand deposits, not simply for paying interest, and that stablecoin issuers face no such mismatch since GENIUS already requires full cash backing.

Coinbase Chief Policy Officer Faryar Shirzad, ETF analyst Nate Geraci and lawyer Amanda Tuminelli each posted their own objections, with Geraci calling the AML section of the op-ed “almost comical.”

Bill’s Path Through Congress Remains Uncertain

The CLARITY Act’s odds of passing this year have been sliding for weeks, separate from the WSJ dispute. Prediction markets put its chances at roughly 23 percent as of August 5, down from near 70 percent earlier this year.

Talks between Senator Thom Tillis and Senator Ruben Gallego over ethics provisions covering federal officials have stalled, with the White House yet to respond to a counteroffer as the Senate’s August recess approaches.

Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy, said in the last day that Bitcoin will succeed whether or not the bill passes, though he added that “America needs clarity for digital assets.”