Ripple’s case against the Securities and Exchange Commission is one of the most important ones to watch this year. Its impact is likely to span across the entire industry as the court’s decision on whether XRP is a security will likely also influence other cryptocurrencies.

That said, the chances of Ripple winning have increased following the decision of Judge Torres last year, and we’ve now decided to poke ChatGPT on whether or not XRP stands a chance at hitting $10 if Ripple wins.

Will XRP Reach $10?

It’s questionable whether the case between the SEC and Ripple will end this year, and it’s even more questionable whether Ripple can win.

However, ChatGPT speculates on the question of whether XRP can reach $10 if this happens in 2024.

According to the AI-powered chatbot, a decision of this kind would have an impact across several segments.

First, if the company wins, this could have a positive impact on its price because it might boost investor confidence and lead to increased buying pressure. However:

Whether XRP reaches $10 depends on various factors beyond just regulatory outcomes. It would require substantial buying interest and market momentum. XRP has reached high prices in the past, but sustaining or surpassing $10 would depend on ongoing market dynamics and adoption.

In addition, ChatGPT argues that even if XRP were to spike to $10 on positive news temporarily, “its sustainability at that level would depend on broader adoption, use cases, and continued market demand.”

Are There Other Factors?

An interesting thing that ChatGPT noted, “XRP’s price trajectory depends heavily on ongoing market dynamics and adoption levels, which might not align favorably even after a positive legal resolution.”

Market sentiment can be unpredictable, and short-term spikes in price may not sustain if overall market conditions are not supportive.