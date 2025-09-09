TL;DR

The asset charted another double-digit price jump following support from a leading crypto exchange.

Analysts remain divided: some predict WLD could push beyond $4 soon, while others warn of a possible correction toward $1.63.

WLD Keeps Pumping

The native token of Worldcoin is once again among the top-performing cryptocurrencies. Its price skyrocketed by roughly 75% over the past 24 hours, reaching a seven-month peak of $2.10.

Its market capitalization surpassed $4.2 billion, meaning WLD is currently the 45th-biggest digital asset. To reach that spot, it flipped Mantle (MNT), OKB (OKB), NEAR Protocol (NEAR), Bittensor (TAO), and other well-known altcoins.

As CryptoPotato reported, WLD’s price increase over the weekend and the first day of the ongoing week was likely fueled by the release of an anonymized multi-party computation (AMPC): a technology that enhances the privacy of Orb-verified users.

The main catalyst for today’s surge appears to be the support from Upbit, which announced the listing of the WLD/KRW, WLD/BTC, and WLD/USDT trading pairs. This is the largest crypto exchange in South Korea, and such actions are typically positive for the prices of the involved assets due to increased liquidity, better accessibility, and a reputational boost.

Another factor that may have contributed to WLD’s rally is Eightco’s announcement of a $250 million Worldcoin treasury. The NASDAQ-listed entity signed the private placement for the purchase and sale of approximately 171,232,877 shares of common stock at a price of $1.46 per share to implement that strategy.

MOZAYXX led the transaction, while renowned names like World Foundation, Discovery Capital Management, FalconX, Kraken, Pantera, GSR, and Brevan Howard also took part. Furthermore, BitMine Immersion made an additional $20 million investment. Speaking on the initiative was Dan Ives, the newly appointed Chairman of the Board:

“I am so excited to be named Chairman of Eightco Holdings Inc., marking the next step in the AI revolution around authentication and Proof of Human (PoH). Sam Altman and Alex Blania began this incredible journey, and the future of AI requires World to lead the way in this AI-driven Fourth Industrial Revolution. World is the internet of people. While AI gives us infinite abundance, World gives us infinite trust and authentication.”

‘Monster Rally’ Incoming?

WLD is up 140% on a weekly scale, but according to some analysts, it has no intention of slowing down soon. The X user Lucky doubled down on their prediction that the price could surpass $4 in the short term.

For their part, Crypto Monkey said they are waiting for a potential dip to the support level of $1.63. “No entry now,” they added.