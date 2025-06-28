The Donald Trump-affiliated DeFi project, World Liberty Financial, is receiving considerable interest from public companies that want to hold its native WLFI token as a treasury asset, according to a recent report.

Co-founder Zak Folkman revealed this during his Wednesday speech at the Permissionless conference in New York, where he also announced the release of the new World Liberty Financial App.

WLFI Attracts Interest Amid USD1 Growth Plans

“There has been a lot of interest from several public vehicles who want to use WLFI to be held in their treasuries as well,” said Folkman, as quoted in a Bloomberg report.

He also commended Strategy’s Executive Chairman, Michael Saylor, for his continued promotion of using crypto for corporate reserves, adding that World Liberty had a strong relationship with the Bitcoin (BTC) enthusiast.

The trend has grown in popularity following Strategy’s success. The company recently bought 245 BTC for approximately $26 million, a relatively modest acquisition by its standards that took its stash to 592,345 BTC. Many others have followed in the business intelligence firm’s footsteps, including Metaplanet, a Japanese firm whose latest $133 million purchase has pushed its holdings to 12,345 BTC.

The executive also spoke about the crypto project’s USD1 stablecoin, which has a market value of around $2.1 billion, claiming it was “literally just a matter of time” before it became the highest-capped stablecoin in the market.

Fiat-pegged cryptocurrencies have become more appealing to investors with the introduction of the GENIUS Act. The legislation, which recently passed the Senate, outlines a full regulatory structure for stablecoin issuers in the United States.

While Tether’s USDT remains the undisputed leader in the sector with about $156.8 billion in circulation, USD1, which went live on DWF Liquid Markets earlier in the month, got a boost in its valuation in May when Abu Dhabi-based investment firm MGX announced it would use the asset to settle a $2 billion minority stake purchase in Binance.

More Developments

The DeFi project, which has Tron founder Justin Sun as its single-largest investor with a $75 million stake, also recently revealed plans to make its native cryptocurrency tradable.

“You asked to make WLFI transferable — we heard you,” WLF wrote in a post on X. “The team is working behind the scenes to make it happen. Big news coming soon.”

Currently, the WLFI token allows holders to vote and submit proposals for changes within the project’s ecosystem. However, the coins are not yet transferable.

These developments follow reports that the Trump family had sold 20% of their stake in World Liberty over the past few weeks.