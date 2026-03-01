World Liberty Financial Introduces Tiered Node System for Governance Staking

World Liberty Financial has proposed a new staking-focused governance system for WLFI holders – the WLFI Governance Staking System. It makes WLFI tokens the primary tool for community governance, and allows holders to influence the ecosystem while promoting long-term participation.

The proposal’s main goals are to encourage active governance, require staking for voting with unlocked tokens, reward participation, create a tiered node system for committed holders, and prioritize partnerships with supportive projects.

Tiered Governance

According to the official announcement, the initiative aims to redirect value from intermediaries and market makers, who captured millions in arbitrage profits during the USD1 expansion phases, to long-term participants, while also applying structural pressure on competing stablecoins.

Under the system, holders of unlocked WLFI tokens must stake to participate in governance. The minimum lock-up period is 180 days. Voting power depends on both the staked amount and the remaining lock-up period. Governance rights adjust dynamically as the lock-up period decreases. Stakers must vote at least twice during the lock-up period to receive staking rewards, which target an annual percentage yield of around 2%. This will be paid from the WLFI treasury.

The proposal introduces a Node tier for participants staking 10 million WLFI (about $1 million). Nodes gain access to over-the-counter USD1 conversion through licensed market makers, receive team-building rights, and earn rewards based on USD1 conversion volume. WLFI subsidizes market makers to maintain 1:1 parity and redirects arbitrage benefits to long-term participants.

Super Nodes are holders staking 50 million WLFI (approximately $5 million). They receive all Node privileges, guaranteed access to the WLFI team for partnership discussions, and potential eligibility for economic incentives on approved integrations. Super Node status does not guarantee a partnership with WLFI.

Implementation is planned in three phases. First is the governance staking for unlocked tokens with rewards and USD1 incentives. Second, includes node tier activation with KYC onboarding and OTC conversion rights. Third, Super Node tier activation with partnership access and revenue-sharing frameworks.

Timelines for each phase will be shared by the WLFI team after voting concludes.

Pakistan Explores USD1 Stablecoin

The latest proposal comes a month after Pakistan signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SC Financial Technologies, an entity affiliated with World Liberty Financial, to explore the use of its USD1 stablecoin. The agreement aims to support technical dialogue and understanding around digital payment systems.

SC Financial Technologies will work with Pakistan’s central bank to integrate USD1 into regulated digital payments, allowing it to operate alongside the country’s digital currency infrastructure.