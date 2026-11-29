The project xlaimed that it sold ETH to cut its loan's liquidation price by nearly 70%, yet WLFI still tanked to another low hours later.

The Trump-backed project continues trying to explain the rather painful and controversial crash that took place over the weekend, saying its WLFI-backed loan on Dolomite would now be liquidated at about $0.00631, which is roughly 67% lower than where the asset trades at press time.

It claimed that the ETH sold on Friday evening was to pay down the debt and to eliminate the immediate threat of liquidation for the WLFI loan. However, it couldn’t help the native token.

The Math

CryptoPotato reported yesterday that a reserve wallet connected to World Liberty Financial disposed of approximately $20 million in ETH and mETH on Friday night, while the project’s first explanatory post failed to address the sale. Hours later, though, the team said it sold “a portion of our treasury-owned ETH and mETH,” folded three lending positions into two, and fully closed one.

It claimed that consolidating its WLFI collateral cut the liquidation price “from above $0.02 to approximately $0.00631,” and that “not a single WLFI token was sold as part of the process.”

“Any claims attributing lending positions in other wallets to these treasury positions are inaccurate. We encourage everyone to independently verify on-chain information directly rather than rely on unverified screenshots, links, or misleading social media posts,” the post added.

None of this helped WLFI from dipping again to a fresh all-time low. CoinMarketCap data shows a drop to $0.01523, while the record low at CoinGecko is similar at $0.01519.

USD1 Wobbled But Still Pegged

The project’s native stablecoin had its own scare, as its price dipped below $0.94 on CoinGecko on Saturday. Journalist Eleanor Terrett reported that a wallet withdrew 24.6 million USD1 from Dolomite that day, leaving little for other lenders. Blockscout data shows the same amount leaving Dolomite’s Ethereum contract in seven transfers to one address, and most of it moved on to a Gate.io deposit wallet.

Terrett also noted that World Liberty CTO Corey Caplan co-founded Dolomite, and said her sources question how that potential conflict was handled. World Liberty, on the other hand, said its treasury positions “do not put USD1’s reserves at risk.” It said the stablecoin remains fully backed 1:1 by reserves held at Fidelity and continued to be redeemable 1:1 with the greenback even as its price wobbled below par.

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Separately, Lookonchain reported that ALT5 Sigma, which paid about $0.20 per token for 7.28 billion WLFI, is sitting on a whopping unrealized loss of about $1.33 billion, or 91%. The company renamed AI Financial Corporation in April and lists the tokens at a $1.46 billion cost basis in its SEC filing. At today’s prices, they are worth about $126 million.