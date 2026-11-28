Justin Sun, who is suing the project, also weighed in on the latest incident.

World Liberty Financial said it had “no involvement” in Binance’s automatic closures of WLFI perpetual futures positions after the massive WLFI crash in which the token tanked by over 50% to a new all-time low.

This was the team’s first official publication since November 20 and failed to mention the $20 million ETH sale that preceded the crash.

World Liberty Puts it on Binance

CryptoPotato reported earlier today that WLFI saw a massive price decline, dumping by up to 60% at one point and charting an all-time low of around $0.017 (on different markets). According to on-chain data, the substantial nosedive took place just hours after the project behind the token disposed of $20 million worth of ETH.

World Liberty finally addressed the situation hours ago, failing to mention the ETH sale but focusing on Binance instead:

“We are aware that overnight, Binance automatically closed WLFI perpetual futures positions on both the long and short sides. We have also seen reports from users whose positions were profitable prior to closure but resulted in losses upon settlement.”

The statement added that the exchange “independently operates and manages” its perpetual futures markets, including auto-deleveraging (ADL), and that WLFI “has no control over how these positions are managed, closed, or settled.” It told affected users to contact Binance support.

According to reports, Binance indeed had restricted its WLFIUSDT perpetual contract to reduce-only orders, and some users said their WLFI shorts were hit by ADL. The exchange also commented on the incident, saying the team is “aware of reports regarding WLFI perpetual futures positions” and that it is “actively reviewing the market activity and execution data.”

Justin Sun Takes a Jab

Sun claimed that the WLFI episode is “just another rerun of insider circular lending to cash out, unauthorized insider selling, the illegal freezing of investor assets, and investor fraud.” He urged exchanges and regulators to act, including through “immediate delisting,” and claimed that team members were “mass-deleting social media and communications” to cover their tracks.

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Tron’s founder is hardly a neutral party, as he sued World Liberty in April over WLFI tokens he says were frozen. The project has defended the freeze and filed its own defamation suit against him in Florida in May. In August, a federal judge ruled that his claims against World Liberty will remain in open court, rejecting the project’s push for private arbitration.