The global brokerage platform, Republic, which played a role in the development of Avalanche, has partnered with Mawari, the DePIN for Spatial Computing.

The union aims to bring new utility to the recently-emerged type of fundraising, which is node sales.

Breaking Ground In Uncharted Territory

In a press release shared with CryptoPotato, Republic, a private investing platform for alternative assets, has unveiled a strategic collaboration with Mawari, a company specializing in the Extended Reality (XR) and Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) space.

The partnership will see the first-ever license sale for US citizens via Regulation D (Reg D). This is a SEC regulation that provides exemptions from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933.

The launch is also empowered by Republic’s Runtime platform, which supports compliant infrastructure and automated reward distribution.

The collaborative effort to release Mawari’s Decentralized Infrastructure Offering (DIO) is also the first sale of a node on the Republic Launchpad, facilitated by OpenDeal Broker LLC, its affiliate.

“Republic Launchpad has established a foundation in utility token offerings for U.S. investors and is proud to evolve our offerings with Mawari as the first node sale under the DIO model.” – Caitlin Szikszai, Market Associate at Republic

Republic customers will have exclusive access to Mawari’s DIO a week before the public launch. This infrastructure expansion is bolstered by the growing demand for AI-driven immersive content, with the market niche estimated to reach over $377 billion by 2030.

Mawari technology is featured in projects for T-Mobile, Netflix, BMW, and KDDI. It has also scored a partnership with semiconductor giant Qualcomm and software development company Niantic.

Additionally, they raised over $10 million in funding from various investors including Blockchainge, Borderless, Samsung Next, and others.

“Node offerings never reached U.S. soil—until now,” said Luis Oscar Ramirez, Founder & CEO of Mawari. “By teaming up with Republic, we’ve turned regulatory hurdles into an open gateway: anyone can run a Guardian Node, fuel real‑time XR, and share in the value they create. We’re also rewriting the economics of node sales—cutting out the hype and tying rewards directly to real‑world network utility. This isn’t just a license sale; it’s the first step toward an immersive internet built & powered by its users.”

A Model Focused on Utility

Mawari’s DIO focuses on participation and measurable contributions, unlike traditional node sales. The community will have an opportunity to contribute to the network’s growth by acquiring Guardian Node licenses.

Guardian Node Operators will monitor the network’s uptime and health, earning Network Monitoring Rewards in return. They will represent 20% of the Mawari Network’s total revenue and will also feature fixed incentives for early joiners.

One of two ways will be available for participation in the network:

Run a node directly : Users can set up and operate a node using standard hardware and contribute by delivering immersive content through the network.

Delegate operations to node operators: For those who prefer not to manage infrastructure themselves, licenses can be delegated to a list of verified node operators, allowing for a fully managed service to support the decentralized Mawari networks.