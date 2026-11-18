The World Bank Group is testing the idea of blockchain-based payments with Citi and Circle.

The World Bank Group is looking into whether regulated stablecoins can help make cross-border payments and fund disbursements faster, cheaper, and more transparent, with a new initiative involving Citi and Circle.

The effort will explore how dollar-backed stablecoins, particularly USDC, and blockchain-based payment rails could complement or improve the institution’s existing systems.

The goal is to make better use of limited development funding by cutting inefficiencies in financial settlements, which could potentially free up more resources for projects in developing countries.

Exploring USDC Payment Rails

Citi’s established banking network and Circle’s stablecoin infrastructure will play a central role in the initial exploration, which will focus on an intermediated model designed to work alongside existing financial rails.

This isn’t the institution’s first blockchain experiment. FundsChain is already being used to track how funds are disbursed across the World Bank’s investment projects. Built on Hyperledger Besu, it currently covers more than 350 projects across 96 countries.

The latest move will initially involve borrower countries where digital asset use is permitted and supported. The World Bank Group is also considering ways to bring additional banks into the initiative over time.

Circle co-founder and CEO, Jeremy Allaire, said,

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“Money that moves at the speed of the internet shouldn’t be reserved for the world’s biggest banks and corporations; it should reach the people and places that need it most, with full visibility into where every dollar goes. The World Bank Group has always worked to make development finance more efficient and accountable, and with this initiative, they’re helping set the standard for how global institutions put stablecoin technology to work responsibly. We’re proud to support their innovation.”

Institutional USDC Access

USDC is gaining a stronger foothold in traditional banking, as several institutions are moving to bring stablecoin services closer to their existing payment operations.

Southeast Asia’s largest bank has teamed up with Circle to offer institutional clients direct USDC minting and redemption around the clock, building on its involvement in Project BLOOM.

Standard Chartered also became the first G-SIB to integrate USDC minting and redemption into banking services for institutional clients, initially in Dubai. The bank is also a founding validator on Circle’s Arc blockchain.

Meanwhile, Volante Technologies brought USDC settlement into its payments platform. Its client base includes four of the world’s five largest corporate banks.