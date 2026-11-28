WLFI tanked to a new all-time low after the latest team sell-off but it bounced off in the following hours.

Bitcoin’s price was rejected at $62,000 once again on Friday, and the subsequent retreat pushed it south below $60,000 and down to $59,000.

The altcoins have pulled back as well, with ETH tanking by 5% to under $1,650. BTW has defied the trend with another massive surge, while WLFI plunged to a fresh all-time low.

BTC Slumps Below $60K (Again)

It was just a week ago, on Saturday morning, when the bears had complete control of the market and initiated BTC’s most painful decline during the past couple of years. After dumping below $80,000, $70,000, and eventually $60,000 all within a few weeks, the asset plummeted to $55,000 for the first time since September 2024.

The bulls finally intervened after the cryptocurrency had lost $26,000 in less than three weeks, and helped it recover to $57,000 within hours and $60,000 on Sunday. It climbed to $61,000 on Monday after a minor dip to $59,000 before the reinstatement news from Nvidia and Jensen Huang sent it flying to $64,500.

That was another fakeout, though, and bitcoin quickly dumped to its starting point. However, it didn’t stop there, as the high PCE reading on Wednesday pushed it to $57,100. It rebounded in the following hours and on Friday, and tapped $62,000. Once US trading hours opened on Friday after the Thursday break, bitcoin plunged again, this time to just under $59,000.

Its recovery was halted at $60,000, and the asset still struggles to remain above $59,000 as of press time. Its market cap has retreated to $1.180 trillion on CMC, while its dominance over the alts remains at 58.4%.

WLFI Goes Wild

The biggest news in the crypto industry over the past 24 hours came from the Trump-backed project, World Liberty Financial, which dumped another $20 million worth of ETH, according to reports. Although the native token remained relatively calm at first, it slumped hard in the following hours by over 55% to a new record low of under $0.017 on CoinGecko and just over that level on CMC. It rebounded to $0.020, but it was rejected again there.

In contrast, BTW has rocketed by over 55% and now sits close to $1.60. ETH has dropped below $1,650 after a 5% decline, while HYPE has declined by a similar percentage to under $63. XLM, AVAX, ADA, QNT, RAIN, PEPE, and ENA are down by up to 7%.

The total crypto market cap has declined by over 3.5% in the past 24 hours and is struggling below $2.050 trillion on CMC.