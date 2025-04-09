World Liberty Financial (WLFI) – the DeFi venture tied to US President Donald Trump – appears to be offloading Ethereum amid increasing losses.

According to on-chain data tracker Lookonchain, a wallet linked to WLFI sold 5,471 ETH for approximately $8 million on April 9 at a price of $1,465. This sale marks a major loss for the firm, which had previously spent around $210 million to acquire 67,498 ETH at an average price of $3,259 per coin.

At the current price of Ethereum, WLFI is facing an unrealized loss of roughly $125 million. The sale could be a response to ETH’s recent price drop, which has seen it plunge below the $1,500 mark.

Falling ETH Price

CryptoPotato had previously reported that WLFI’s portfolio is heavily weighted in Ethereum, which makes up 65% of its holdings. Hence, the altcoin’s depreciation significantly impacted the project’s overall losses. As such, the decision to offload part of its holdings could signal a shift in strategy as it seeks to mitigate further damage from the falling ETH prices.

Over the past 24 hours, Ethereum has lost more than 8%, briefly dropping to a low of $1,386 amidst a broader market downturn. The price has recovered modestly as the crypto was trading near $1,447 at the time of writing.

Last month, WLFI revealed its plans to launch USD1, a stablecoin designed to be redeemable 1:1 for the US dollar. It will be entirely backed by short-term US government treasuries, US dollar deposits, and other cash equivalents.

Initially, the USD1 tokens will be minted on the Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC) blockchains, with future plans to expand to other networks. Each token will maintain a value of $1. Meanwhile, its backing will be supported by a reserve portfolio audited regularly by an independent third-party firm.

World Liberty Financial

WLFI was introduced by Trump in September 2024. The main objective was to streamline access to financial services by cutting out intermediaries. Later, Justin Sun, the founder of Tron, came on board as an advisor to the platform.

The Trump family reportedly seized majority control of WLFI. The family’s company, DT Marks DeFi LLC, acquired a 60% stake in the platform in January 2025 through a new holding company, WLF Holdco LLC. As a result, two of WLFI’s co-founders, Zak Folkman and Chase Herro, were replaced by individuals associated with the Trump family. Under the new ownership structure, the Trump family is set to control 60% of the venture’s operating profits and 75% of the revenue from token sales.