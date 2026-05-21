WLFI Holders Dump 1.8B Tokens in Record Profit Event

World Liberty Financial’s WLFI token recently hit a huge milestone after it recorded its highest-ever realized profit event.

According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, 1.8 billion of the Trump-linked tokens were sold at a profit on May 18, with the spike coming only weeks after WLFI hit an all-time low.

WLFI Holders Cash Out After Binance-Linked Catalyst

Alongside the record realized profit, Santiment noted that a metric that tracks tokens moving on-chain multiplied by their level of dormancy, known as “age consumed,” had also hit an all-time high of 17.4 trillion, indicating unprecedented movement of long-dormant supply.

It tied the activity to Binance launching a USD1/BTC trading pair that allowed traders to use WLFI’s USD1 stablecoin as collateral for Bitcoin futures for the first time. The analytics firm said the listing created a rare exit opportunity for long-term holders after WLFI spent months sliding lower.

“This was a major, well-publicized event that gave long-time holders a high-profile moment to finally cash out,” it wrote.

Even after the recent bounce, the token is still down more than 80% from its September 2025 all-time high near $0.33, with the situation having been made worse late last month after WLFI crashed to an all-time low near $0.05.

Per Santiment, that drop was caused by “governance drama, a controversial token unlock proposal involving 62 billion tokens, and several reports about secret token sales benefiting insiders.”

The unlock proposal in particular drew intense scrutiny from holders and even led to a public dispute with Tron’s Justin Sun, one of the biggest investors in World Liberty, who called it “one of the most absurd governance scams” he had ever seen.

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He then filed a lawsuit against the project in a California federal court, which WLFI countered with a suit of its own, accusing Sun of running “a coordinated media smear campaign.”

Where WLFI Stands Now

Apart from unlocking dormant selling, the Binance listing event appears to have also coincided with a wave of other on-chain activity, including several huge USD1 burn transactions linked to World Liberty, flagged by crypto analyst CryptoNotaz.

Meanwhile, at the time of writing, WLFI was trading around $0.061, which is a nearly 12% dip over the past seven days and 22% in the last month.

Its market cap is sitting at about $1.9 billion against a fully diluted valuation near $6.1 billion, with only around 31.8 billion of the 100 billion total supply currently in circulation.

Looking at open interest, WLFI futures stand at $181.7 million according to CoinGlass. About $226,000 worth was liquidated over the past 24 hours, with slightly over $133,000 of that being long positions.