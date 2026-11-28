The reserve wallet sold on Friday night, but WLFI barely flinched first. Several hours later came the actual breakdown.

WLFI, the token of Trump-backed World Liberty Financial, crashed by about 55% at one point over the past 24 hours, hitting a record low of under $0.0165 on CoinGecko and just above that level on CoinMarketCap.

The dump came hours after a “strategic reserve” wallet linked to the project sold roughly $20 million worth of ETH late on Friday, which, one on-chain analyst says, locked in a loss of about $19 million.

$20M in ETH Dumped

On-chain analyst EmberCN said the wallet swapped 12,121 ETH, worth around $20 million at the time of the transaction, for 17.58 million USDC and 2.48 million USD1 at about $1,655. His analysis, though, shows that the altcoin stash was accumulated last year at an average price of almost $3,250, meaning the sell-off realized a loss of $19.26 million.

Lookonchain reported a different split: 10,600 ETH ($17.58 million) and 1,378 mETH ($2.48 million) sold just hours ago. That’s 11,978 tokens against EmberCN’s 12,121 ETH, and neither post explains the gap. Lookonchain failed to mention anything about a realized loss.

WLFI(@worldlibertyfi) sold 10,600 $ETH($17.58M) and 1,378 $mETH($2.48M) 4 hours ago. https://t.co/eTLJ42dxV3 https://t.co/lJkayv2AjL — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) November 28, 2026

Other reports claimed that the wallet showed zero ETH, WETH, and mETH balances after the trades and sent about 16.58 million USDC to the lending protocol Dolomite. Lookonchain’s screenshot also shows 2.5 million USD1 going to the same address and 2,000 ETH ($3.31 million) coming back.

Tindorr urged users to withdraw USD1 or USDC supplied on World Liberty as a “precaution.” “I’m concerned about bad debt,” the user said, adding that “WLFI-linked entities have been among the largest borrowers on Dolomite, using their own token as collateral.”

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The project’s official X account hasn’t posted anything official about the sale as of press time. The last post from a week ago was about burning the first 100M WLFI tokens. We had reported on the buyback earlier this month.

The Price Calamity

CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap data showed that WLFI continued to trade close to $0.035 several hours after the team disposed of the ETH. However, it then crashed to roughly $0.025 within 15 minutes and kept bleeding to the record low mentioned above.

It has rebounded slightly to $0.0185 as of now, but this is still a massive 55% decline on a daily scale. Moreover, the token has tanked by 96% since its all-time high of $0.46 (CMC data) registered on September 1, 2025.

On-chain data shows that over $11 million in WLFI longs were wrecked within a single hour, while the short liquidations stood at just $340,000.