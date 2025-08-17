WiseLink has made history as the first Taiwan-listed company to adopt a Bitcoin (BTC) treasury strategy.

The latest development comes as Asian companies step up their game and increasingly integrate digital assets into corporate reserves for diversification and strategic growth.

WiseLink’s $10M Bitcoin Bet

According to the official press release, the electronics manufacturer led a $10 million funding round for Top Win International Limited, listed on Nasdaq as SORA, through a three-year convertible note. It also formalizes a capital and technology partnership under the “Bitcoin + Cross-Border Finance” framework.

Confirming the development, Jason Fang, founder and managing partner at Sora Ventures, said,

“The future is public companies buying public companies that have exposure to digital assets!”

The investment, alongside contributions from Chad Koehn of United Capital Management of Kansas and four other backers, will be largely used by TopWin to purchase Bitcoin. Additional plans include selectively investing in listed companies with similar treasury strategies, subject to regulatory requirements.

While TopWin clarified it will not operate as an investment company, WiseLink’s move could inspire a new wave of regional corporate adoption that would blend digital asset holdings with traditional business expansion strategies.

Asia’s Corporate Bitcoin Race

Several Asian companies have already embraced Bitcoin treasury strategies. The pioneer in this aspect is Japan’s Metaplanet. This Tokyo-listed firm amassed 18,113 BTC and is aiming for 210,000 BTC by 2027. It has strategically positioned itself as “Asia’s MicroStrategy.”

Next up is South Korea’s K Wave Media. The Nasdaq-listed K-pop entertainment company partnered with Galaxy Digital. The deal includes Galaxy’s investment, unlocking access to nearly $1 billion in institutional capital to advance KWM’s long-term Bitcoin treasury ambitions.

Singapore-based Genius Group ramped up its Bitcoin treasury goal from 1,000 BTC to 10,000 BTC in an aggressive approach to its BTC-first strategy.

Bitcoin’s price sits just above $118,000, but analysts warn a supply shock could push it toward $1 million. According to Swan, a Bitcoin-only financial firm, the rally this quarter is deliberate and underhyped, and is driven by corporate treasuries and spot ETFs quietly buying BTC via algorithmic “drip” purchases. Swan outlined a four-phase path: quiet corporate accumulation, sovereign accumulation, treasury structures preparing for large-scale bids, and a contagious narrative that ignites mania.

Meanwhile, influencer “American HODL” predicted that corporate FOMO could trigger a treasury bubble rivaling the 1999 dot-com boom.