Will XRP’s Price Keep Climbing in the Week Ahead? Here’s What 3 AIs Think

Ripple’s native token joined the broader market’s rise in the past week or so, surging from $2.70 to $3.10 in just several days.

Now, though, the question is what might follow this spectacular rally, and we decided to ask around some AI chatbots for their take.

What’s Next for XRP?

Following an eventful and somewhat painful September, during which the asset jumped to $3.20 before it crumbled to the critical support at $2.70 on a couple of occasions, its price started to recover at the beginning of the business week that just ended, and especially since October began.

In the span of just a few days, XRP went from the aforementioned support to around $3.10, adding roughly 15% of value from bottom to top. It has since settled between $3.10 and $3.00, which is considered a pivotal line for its future moves.

ChatGPT also outlined the $3.00 level as key due to its psychological and technical significance. It noted that if XRP manages to turn it into a solid support, its mid-summer bull rally could resume, and the upcoming week could be the beginning of it.

The first targets pointed out by the AI chatbot are situated at $3.30 and $3.60, which also align with recent predictions from popular analysts. However, it also warned that XRP could slump toward $2.80 or lower if the $3.00 support cracks.

“Given the fresh momentum + importance of $3, I’d lean slightly bullish for Oct 5–12. If $3 holds early in the week, XRP likely targets $3.30–$3.50. But if volume dries up, expect sideways action with risk of slipping back to $2.80.”

XRP’s Chances by Percentages

Grok was a bit more specific when it came down to determining XRP’s chances for a surge or correction in the week ahead. It noted that the bullish sentiment is predominant at the moment, and set the percentages for a more favorable scenario for Ripple’s token at 50%. Interestingly, its target is similar to what ChatGPT said (and also Gemini): somewhere between $3.30 and $3.60.

It ranked the probability of a neutral case at 30%-35%, where XRP would spend the upcoming seven days trading sideways between $2.90 and $3.10. The bearish scenario (20%-25%) sees the asset slipping below $3.00 and falling back to $2.80 or even $2.70, Grok noted.

Gemini added that the trading volumes need to pick up the pace, as there were certain situations lately where buyers were falling behind. It also outlined the possibility of a massive surge if spot XRP ETFs are approved by the US SEC in the next several days, but said that seems unlikely.