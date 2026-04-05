Will XRP Explode After the War? ChatGPT Weighs In on Ceasefire Impact

Over a month has passed since the initial strikes against Iran took place on February 28, and the war scene in the Middle East has been rather controversial, to say the least.

Trump has remained very vocal on the topic, but many of his statements have contradicted each other. Some examples include stating after the first several days that there are no targets left in Iran to hit, while most recently, he outlined over 3,000 such possible sights that remain.

He also said initially that the war would likely end within four weeks, but more time has passed, and there’s no clear indication of a conclusion. The few positive takes came when he claimed Iran had begged for a deal, so he paused attacking certain infrastructure, which was refuted by the Middle Eastern country, and when the latter’s president said they could end the war but wanted certain guarantees.

Nevertheless, some experts remain hopeful that the end could be (almost) near, which is why we asked ChatGPT to speculate on what would happen with XRP’s price once there’s a solution in sight.

Explosion?

The AI solution noted that once geopolitical tensions cool down, markets shift into “risk-on mode,” meaning stocks rise, oil stabilizes or drops, and crypto often goes parabolic. If this is the case, investors should look for a BTC rally at first, followed by many alts, such as XRP. Moreover, many of them post even bigger gains.

XRP tends to perform strongly when global liquidity improves, macro uncertainty declines, and capital rotates into altcoins, ChatGPT added. A decisive conclusion of the war would likely “unlock sidelined capital, reduce fear-driven selling, and boost institutional confidence.”

Consequently, the popular AI solution outlined a short-term target for the cross-border token between $1.80 and $2.00 in the days after the war ends.

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How XRP Can Go Higher?

OpenAI’s platform noted that the real reason behind XRP’s potential gains is not the actual conclusion of the war, but what happens after. Once the conflict is resolved, the likely scenario is that oil prices will decline, inflation pressure will be reduced, and the chances for central banks to lower interest rates will increase again.

This would lead to a situation in which liquidity rises, and “crypto LOVES liquidity,” said ChatGPT. This would be the best-case formula for XRP, in which it could skyrocket to well above $2.00 and aim at $2.50-$3 by the end of the year.

However, the AI chatbot also warned that XRP’s price moves are expected to be capped at $1.60 as long as the attacks continue and there’s no significant peace progress being made.