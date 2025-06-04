TL;DR

Ripple’s native token has underperformed over the past few weeks, dropping below a crucial support zone of around $2.3, which has now become resistance.

However, this hasn’t deterred some of the most vocal members of the XRP Army from setting out big, and perhaps outrageously sounding, price predictions. Here are some of them.

Moonshot Not Far Away?

Citing their own forecasts based on the Fibonacci pattern, CryptoBilbuwoo0 noted that the day when XRP heads to the moon is “not far away.” The analyst also noted XRP’s previous performance when the asset peaked at around $3.3, which was inches away from the 2018 all-time high, and posted the next targets.

They range from more modest $4.29 and $6.78 to some quite bullish of around $26.6-$28.8 and go all the way into the land of insanity – $589 and $1458.3.

While we are still on the island of massive price predictions, which would require a mindblowing surge and outplacing heavyweights like BTC, Apple, Amazon, and many others, here’s another example. JackTheRippler, among the biggest XRP bulls, outlined a rumor that the GENIUS stablecoin act can somehow take the token’s price to $250.

How will that happen remains undisclosed; perhaps it’s somehow related to Ripple’s own stablecoin (RLUSD), but we will have to wait and see.

BarriC also headed to the same island, saying that $10 is just the beginning of an explosive price action. Moreover, the analyst put a slightly bigger target for Ripple’s coin that contains two more zeros at the end.

$XRP to $10 is just the beginning of the explosive price action we will see for #XRP$XRP to $1,000 is where $XRP is heading in the near future — BarriC (@B_arri_C) June 3, 2025

Some of these targets might sound outrageous, to say the least, given the necessary market cap growth XRP has to experience to reach a token price of $10, $100, or even $1,000. Just for instance, its market cap would need to explode to around $500 billion if XRP taps $10, given today’s circulation, and you can do your calculations for the other targets. This would make it a lot bigger than ETH.

Here’s what ChatGPT thinks about the viability of XRP surging to such heights.

XRP to Dominate 2025

XRP DRAGON was also bullish on the asset’s future price trajectory, indicating that people have “a few days left to accumulate XRP at cheap price of $2-$2.3.” After that, Ripple’s token will “dominate this year,” and they exemplified it with a big green prediction candle.

$XRP will dominate this year That gives everyone a few days left to accumulate #XRP at the cheap price of $2-$2.30 Once we get to the second week of June 2025 we will experience the beginning of the biggest alt season anyone has ever seen That’s when we see the next god… pic.twitter.com/mDCAYjBcv2 — XRP DRAGON (@DRAGON_XRP66) June 4, 2025

After posting all of these massive price predictions, it is essential to note that they are nothing more than just that – merely predictions. We are not saying they are impossible, as the crypto market has seen some wild things in the past, but investors should conduct their own thorough research and not rely blindly on online forecasts.