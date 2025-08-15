TL;DR

Global attention turns to Alaska, where Trump and Putin will hold rare US-based talks.

Polymarket gives a slim chance of Bitcoin being mentioned, while investors should be prepared for volatility during and after the meeting.

BTC on the Agenda?

The highly anticipated meeting between American President Donald Trump and the Russian leader Vladimir Putin is just hours away. The world has fixed its eyes on it, as it may lead to de-escalation in Ukraine.

While the war (and particularly the prospect of a peace pact) appears to be the most likely focus, that hasn’t stopped the crypto community from speculating that the two men could touch on other topics during their talks. According to Polymarket, there is a 4% chance that they could mention Bitcoin.

It is worth mentioning that this is the least possible subject of discussion, while mentioning Zelensky at one point during the summit has a 90% probability. Other topics that are likely to be brought to the table include NATO, BRICS, Joe Biden, and even Crimea (a peninsula almost entirely surrounded by the Black Sea, which has been a longstanding bone of contention between Russia and Ukraine).

The meeting between the leaders will take place in Anchorage, Alaska, in a few hours. Minutes ago, Trump posted a video on his social media platform Truth Social showing that he is about to depart for the northern state.

Some members of the Russian delegation have already made their way to Alaska. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Lavrov, provoked the hosts upon his arrival by wearing a sweater with the inscription “USSR,” possibly making a reference to the former country that existed until 1991 and which included Ukraine within its borders.

Summits between the leaders of the world’s two military superpowers are a rare sight on American soil. The last time a Russian president visited the US for such a meeting was in 2007, when Vladimir Putin met with George W. Bush in Maine. That encounter was intended to halt the growing rift between the two nations, which had serious disagreements over NATO expansion and missile defense plans.

Expect Volatility

It goes without saying that any breaking news coming after the meeting is expected to trigger substantial turbulence in the financial and crypto markets (even if BTC is not mentioned).

Progress toward a truce in Eastern Europe could boost investor confidence and positively impact the prices of the digital assets. On the other hand, disagreement and further escalation may cause a significant correction.