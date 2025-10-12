Will Ripple’s XRP Plunge Again in the Week Ahead? ChatGPT’s Outlook Isn’t Good

Although bitcoin and BNB marked new all-time highs in the past week, Ripple’s native token failed to recapture its recently lost momentum and posted a painful loss, especially after the Friday evening meltdown.

As Uptober is almost halfway through, here’s what ChatGPT thinks could happen in the following week and whether XRP has the ability to rise above its current adverse state.

Will XRP Reverse the Trend?

XRP’s recent downfall is most evident in its decline in the market cap rankings. The asset held the third spot until not so long ago, but the impressive rise of BNB and USDT’s steady increase have changed the tides, and XRP is now down to the fifth.

The 21% weekly drop didn’t help either. ChatGPT also acknowledged the recent performances of BNB and even BTC, both of which tapped new records in the past several days. It noted that these two have sucked the liquidity out of “lagging” assets like XRP. It also mentioned the daily RSI sliding toward the neutral/oversold zone, which is a sign of a cooling momentum.

According to OpenAI’s chatbot, XRP has already dropped by a few crucial support levels at $2.70 and $2.50. The next ones are situated at $2.20 and $2.00. In contrast, the first resistance it has to overcome to resume its bull rally is at $2.70, followed by the one at $3.00-$3.10. Overall, ChatGPT concluded that the landscape around XRP is slightly worrying.

“Trendline: The short-term trend has turned slightly bearish after several weeks of sideways trading.”

Actual Numbers

The AI solution gave the best odds (45%-50%) for a bearish continuation in the week ahead, in which the asset’s price could drop gradually to $2.10, which would position it between the two major support levels mentioned above. Even if XPR doesn’t decline that much, ChatGPT sees the token remaining well below the crucial $3.00 level.

The neutral/consolidation probability is set to be somewhere around 30%-35%, the AI product said. This would be possible if XRP finds solid support at $2.20 but fails to overcome the $2.70 resistance and trades between the two for the next week.

The least probable scenario in the AI’s view is a bullish rebound above $3.00. It gave just a 20%-25% chance for such a surge that could propel it toward $3.30, but only if strong volume returns and a new Ripple catalyst appears.