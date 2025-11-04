Will Ripple’s Price Keep Dumping? 900,000 XRP Sold by Whales in 5 Days

XRP’s price has dropped sharply over the past week after large token holders offloaded hundreds of thousands of coins. The recent decline is tied to increased selling activity from whale wallets and shifts in broader market behavior.

At the time of writing, XRP is trading at $2.26. The 24-hour trading volume sits at $6.42 billion. The token has lost 13% over the last seven days and is down 6% in the past 24 hours.

Whales Reduce Exposure as Price Falls

Whale addresses holding between 100 million and 1 billion XRP have been reducing their holdings recently, according to analyst Ali Martinez.

This activity took place during a period of sharp price decline for XRP. Charts show the asset falling from above $3.00 to the $2.40 range during this time. Similar behavior was observed in the weeks leading up to the drop, as noted by reports from CryptoPotato.

Moreover, data from CryptoQuant shows that transfers of XRP from large wallets to exchanges have dropped off since the end of October. Notable spikes in activity were recorded on October 10, 16, and 25. After those dates, flows fell and stayed low.

The 30-day average of these transfers has also trended downward, pointing to reduced sell-side pressure. While XRP’s price moved from over $2.90 to $2.30 during this period, the recent slowdown in exchange inflows may help ease further declines — if demand holds steady.

Technical Setup Shows Volatility

Crypto analyst CryptoWZRD reported that both XRP/USD and XRP/BTC closed bearish recently, following an increase in Bitcoin dominance. “XRP and XRPBTC both retested their support territory,” the analyst said, noting that the outlook depends on how Bitcoin dominance moves going forward.

In addition, the intraday chart showed strong volatility, with the price bouncing in a narrow range.

Another analyst, CW, noted that XRP is currently supported by a buying wall but warned:

“Two selling walls exist until $2.57.”

As previously reported, the current pattern may be part of a broader five-wave move, with the final leg possibly targeting the $2.00 zone.

Away from price movement, Ripple has announced the launch of a digital asset spot prime brokerage service in the US. This platform allows institutional clients to execute over-the-counter spot transactions for a range of digital assets, including XRP and the RLUSD stablecoin.

Furthermore, Ripple recently acquired Palisade, expanding its custody services beyond banks to include fintechs, corporates, and crypto-native firms.