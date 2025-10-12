Will Pi Network’s Price Dump to Another Low Next Week? ChatGPT Issues Crucial Warning

It’s safe to say that Pi Network’s native token has not enjoyed its first several months after the long-awaited official launch in late February 2025. After a spectacular rally to a new all-time high of almost $3.00, the asset has been in a free-fall state ever since, with a few brief and negligible deviations.

It continues to dig new lows, and the latest came during the market-wide crash on Friday when it dropped to a fresh ATL of $0.172, according to CoinGecko. This means that it has dumped by over 93% since its aforementioned peak.

What’s Ahead for PI?

While the macro trend is more than obvious for PI, let’s try to highlight a few positives for the bulls and see what ChatGPT believes will be next for its price performance. For instance, a development that could be regarded as bullish, or at least not as bearish as it used to be, is the declining number of tokens set to be released in the following month.

As reported on Friday, PiScan data shows a substantial slowdown in this metric, which could ease the immediate selling pressure. Nevertheless, ChatGPT isn’t too optimistic about PI’s future price performance.

It noted that the overall market sentiment around Pi Network’s token remains “mostly bearish” as the community enthusiasm fades following months of limited ecosystem growth. The trend was categorized as “deeply bearish” with no strong support levels left, and every bounce is met with selling.

The AI solution indicated that the probability of a bearish continuation exceeds 60%, while the chances for a temporary rebound are somewhere around 25%-30% in the following week. A more profound price stabilization is unlikely to happen soon, and ChatGPT set the odds at 10% to 15% max.

But What If…?

While the overall odds, landscape, and ChatGPT’s projections are quite worrisome for Pi Network investors, there’s always the chance of a surprise in the financial markets. After all, Warren Buffett once said that you should be greedy when others are fearful, as the markets typically move in the opposite direction of what people expect.

You may also like:

For such a price reversal to occur in Pi Network’s native token, a catalyst is necessary. ChatGPT believes that this could come from hype around the Hackathon, which is scheduled to conclude in the following week, or that any of the recently implemented updates can finally catch up and propel a price surge for Pi.