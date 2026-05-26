Will Pi Network (PI) Outperform AI Crypto Coins in 2026? ChatGPT Gives a Surprising Answer

As the AI narrative continues to strengthen, we decided to ask ChatGPT if Pi Network will be able to outperform it in 2026.

Pi Network has always been one of the rather unusual stories in crypto. You see, unlike most tokens that first build liquidity and then search for users, Pi’s team spent years building a mobile-first community before actually opening itself to the broader cryptocurrency market through a token generation event.

That makes the question of whether Pi Network can outperform AI crypto coins, representing one of the strongest narratives in the industry at present times, particularly interesting.

With it in mind, we decided to ask ChatGPT for an answer, to see how an AI thinks about whether a viral altcoin can outperform AI-based cryptocurrencies. Let’s see what it had to say.

The Bull Case: A Contrarian View

As the subheading suggests, ChatGPT favors AI crypto coins, but it also presents a contrarian view where Pi emerges victorious. It explains that artificial intelligence remains one of the strongest narratives, not just in crypto, but in finance as well.

To be fair, there is a point to that. Just yesterday, we reported that DRAM became the fastest-growing ETF in history, and its prime focus is chip manufacturing for AI infrastructure development.

But the chatbot built a different bull case for Pi Network:

“It is not mainly about advanced technology. It is about community, distribution, and surprise. If PI gains stronger exchange listings, improves liquidity, and shows real ecosystem usage, the token could reprice quickly. because PI’s market cap is smaller than the broader AI crypto sector, it may have more room for a sharp percentage move if sentiment turns bullish.”

Of course, that does sound a lot like hopium, given that prominent exchange listings on platforms like Binance have been teased for many months now to no avail. That said, it’s interesting to see if PI can pull off a “surprise.”

Why AI Cryptos Have an Edge

Surprisingly or not, the AI-based system thinks that AI has an edge. That’s because these altcoins are associated with a global technology trend, as opposed to PI coin, which still needs to prove that its community can actually convert into a robust economy.

ChatGPT even gave some odds. It thinks there is a 15% chance of PI strongly outperforming AI cryptos, and it gives us a 25% chance of modestly outperforming some AI coins. It thinks that there is a 40% chance that AI will prevail.

Now, remember, this article leans on the speculative spectrum, and it’s intended for comparative purposes, not as financial advice. The objective truth is that PI coin is down 80% in the past year, and its performance has been quite disappointing. Still, it sits on a market cap of more than $1.5 billion, making it one of the larger altcoins.