Although it was launched as a project over 2,000 days ago, Pi Network’s mainnet and native token have yet to see the light of day officially.

Could that finally change during the ongoing bull cycle? Perplexity weighs in.

On September 4, the project celebrated 2,000 since its official launch, which took place on March 14, 2019. Since then, it has amassed over 14 million customers who have completed the necessary KYC verification.

However, the actual mainnet of the project, which promises to allow people to mine crypto directly from their smartphones and change the complexion of the Internet, is yet to be released to the public.

Moreover, the team recently announced another extension for users to submit KYC applications from November until December 31, 2024. This is the second such extension, as the deadline was initially set for September.

The current deadline coincides with the official mainnet and token launch date. Although the team continues to reassure that both will indeed launch on the last day of 2024, the community’s doubts have gone through the roof.

As such, we decided to ask the popular AI chatbot – Perplexity, about its views on whether Pi Network’s mainnet will indeed see the day of light on December 31 or even during the ongoing bull cycle.

It answered that the more favorable market conditions should definitely incentivize the team to follow through with the promised launch, as they can benefit from the overall landscape.

“The broader cryptocurrency market conditions play a crucial role in determining the timing of the mainnet launch. A bullish market can enhance user interest and investment in the Pi Network, while a bearish market could lead to hesitance among potential users and investors,” – said the chatbot.

Although it has not officially launched, the PI token has surged in price to $50, and Perplexity predicted that it could go as high as $100 even before its public release.