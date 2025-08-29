TL;DR

Chainlink and Pyth partner with the US Commerce Department to place official macroeconomic data on-chain.

LINK consolidates near $24 with resistance at $26.60; traders eye potential breakout or retracement.

Caliber adopts LINK in new treasury strategy, joining the rising corporate trend of digital asset reserves.

US Commerce Department Works With Chainlink

The US Department of Commerce has entered into a partnership with Chainlink to place official macroeconomic data on-chain. The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) said that it has already been published using Chainlink’s oracle feeds.

According to the Department, a verified hash of second-quarter GDP data has been added to Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, TRON, Stellar, Avalanche, Arbitrum One, Polygon PoS, and Optimism. Coinbase, Gemini, and Kraken supported the publishing process. US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick commented,

“It’s only fitting that the Commerce Department and President Donald Trump, the Crypto-President, publicly release economic statistical data on the blockchain.”

Furthermore, the Department stated that a proof of concept is planned to test government-wide blockchain use cases. The move follows President Trump’s push to strengthen the United States’ position in digital assets.

Chainlink confirmed that six core indicators are now available on-chain. These include Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) index, and Real Final Sales to Private Domestic Purchasers, along with their percentage changes.

Chainlink added that the data will be refreshed monthly or quarterly and is currently distributed across ten blockchains, including Ethereum, Arbitrum, Avalanche, Base, and Optimism.

Additional networks will be added in the future. Pyth Network, which also partnered with the Department, is helping distribute the same economic data across multiple chains.

LINK Price Action and Technical Setup

Chainlink (LINK) was trading at around $24 with a daily volume of $2.87 billion. The token is down 2% in the last 24 hours and 5% over the past week.

On the chart, LINK recently staged a sharp rally, reaching resistance near $26.60 before retreating. The token is consolidating below that zone, with the 9-day EMA at $24.57 and the 50-day SMA near $20.24.

Analysts note that a breakout above $26.60 with volume could confirm an extension of the rally. A drop toward the $20–$21 range could serve as the next key support level.

Broader Use and Institutional Interest

Analyst Altcoin Sherpa observed,

“$LINK is 1 of those universal projects that transcends chains, dapps etc—every project needs oracles.”

They added that Chainlink continues to serve as core infrastructure for the wider crypto ecosystem.

Meanwhile, Nasdaq-listed Caliber announced approval of a Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) strategy that features Chainlink. The company said it will purchase LINK for its reserves and seek to generate returns from its holdings. The move places LINK among a growing list of tokens being adopted by corporations as part of their treasury strategies.