Will Elon Musk’s X Money Feature Crypto Integrations? What We Know So Far

As part of his ideas when acquiring Twitter a few years ago, Elon Musk touted the plan of turning it into the “everything up.” An important missing piece of that plan for X is its payments arm – X Money.

It appears that the effort is starting to take shape. With Musk’s extensive history and involvement in the crypto industry, the question many now ask is – will it have crypto integrations?

Already Live in Closed Beta

During a presentation in February 2026, Elon Musk said that X Money is already live and that the app is being handled in a closed beta within the company.

He also confirmed that it should soon move to a limited external beta before eventually rolling it out worldwide.

This is further confirmed by the fact that William Shatner was tapped by the company to give out invites.

Shatner himself shared some screenshots, while also outlining that the app will feature a debit card with cashback available.

Here's a few more screenshots. There's a debit card with cash back too!

What About Crypto, Though?

Musk has been pretty vocal in his involvement with the industry, especially when it comes to Dogecoin. Let’s not forget that he spearheaded a government agency that carries the DOGE abbreviation after all. Amusingly enough, his posts about the meme coin have caused multiple massive price pumps.

Indeed, it seems that the most entertaining outcome is the most likely.

Musk reposted a tweet by Teslaconomics, which, among other things, outlined the following:

… Then, there will be high-yield savings, you can invest, you can get loans, have money market accounts, maybe even treasury access, cool smart cashtags that let you see live stock prices in your timeline and execute trades seamlessly, crypto integration, potentially full asset management…

Musk simply said, “This will be big.”

But what does it mean for crypto? Well, even if X Money does support crypto payments, it wouldn’t be the first one. Many financial applications, including Revolut, support crypto transactions. Even PayPal does.

So, it’s not necessarily a major catalyst to look forward to, but it certainly cements cryptocurrencies’ place in general finance when it comes to retail-facing applications.

That mass adoption really seems to be en route.