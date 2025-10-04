Will BNB Overtake XRP – and When? AI Reveals Shocking Answer

The cryptocurrency tied to the world’s largest digital asset exchange has been on a roll lately, smashing new all-time highs on a regular basis, with the latest being above $1,190.

This has propelled its market capitalization to a peak of its own at roughly $160 billion as of the time of this writing. This puts BNB in a relatively close proximity to the likes of USDT and XRP. The question that we asked ChatGPT was: Will (or when) BNB can surpass both?

Can BNB Overtake XRP?

Although the current difference of $30 billion between the duo’s market caps is still quite significant, what’s more worrying to the XRP Army is the lack of actual momentum behind their favorite asset. Ripple’s cross-border token peaked in mid-July at $3.65, but it has failed to resume its run ever since and currently struggles at $3.00 even as the entire market is pumping.

In contrast, BNB, perhaps led by the hype around ASTER, has rocketed in the past month, gaining 30% compared to XRP’s more modest 8.5%. Its new all-time high came on Friday evening at just over $1,190.

ChatGPT outlined several other bullish factors behind BNB, including the global market dominance of the exchange behind it, the growing activity of the BNB Chain, and the burning mechanism, which reduces the amount of tokens until the total supply is down to 100 million.

At the same time, OpenAI’s chatbot acknowledged that XRP has been trading mainly sideways lately, and the momentum surrounding it appears to be lacking. It noted that the adoption progress of the XRP Ledger and RLUSD is relatively slow compared to speculation-driven hype cycles, such as BNB and ASTER.

“My take: Based on momentum + fundamentals, BNB has a strong chance of overtaking XRP by end of this year,” commented the AI solution.

In a more ‘bullish’ scenario for BNB, ChatGPT said the flippening can happen somewhere in October or November if the asset’s momentum continues and adds another 20-25%, while XRP stalls.

Not So Fast

ChatGPT also outlined a different scenario in which XRP breaks out of consolidation and reaches new highs, thus maintaining or extending the gap with BNB. In it, the token and the company behind it would require a significant catalyst.

The most probable appears to be the potential approval of spot XRP ETFs in the US. The Securities and Exchange Commission has over a dozen filings on its desk waiting for a decisive decision after multiple delays. Many of those have a deadline set for October, and a green light could send the underlying asset flying, the AI chatbot said.

According to current odds on Polymarket, the chances for such financial products to hit the US markets by the end of the year are almost 100%.