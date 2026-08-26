Will Bitcoin (BTC) Reach $100K This Quarter? Here’s What 3 AIs Predict

ChatGPT stated that a brief touch of the milestone within the next five weeks carries a 35%-40% probability.

The primary digital asset has added almost $20,000 to its valuation over the past month, driven by a broader crypto market resurgence sparked by US monetary policy changes and other factors.

Somewhat expected, X is now flooded with users who believe the bulls have no intention of pushing the brake pedal, anticipating an explosion to $100,000 and even beyond in the short term. We asked three of the most popular AI-powered chatbots whether such a rally is possible before the end of the third quarter, and here are their answers.

There is a Chance

ChatGPT suggested that closing Q3 above $100K has a 25%-30% probability and would require a combination of bullish factors, including massive inflows into spot BTC ETFs. OpenAI’s platform also stated that the asset’s performance would depend on the next FOMC meeting scheduled for mid-September, when the central bank will reveal its interest rate decision.

“A dovish outcome – particularly easing inflation, no rate increase, and reassuring projections – could weaken the dollar and support Bitcoin. A hawkish surprise would present a serious problem. The July Fed minutes showed that a September rate increase remains under consideration, although market estimates have recently placed its probability at around 30%. Higher rates or a more hawkish outlook would likely pressure BTC and other risk assets,” it explained.

In addition, ChatGPT stated that a push to $100,000 would happen only after clearing the $82,000 resistance level and an eventual decisive pump beyond $90,000. Subsequently, it estimated that the chance of BTC touching the six-digit milestone but not closing the quarter above is much higher.

Perplexity also claimed that the asset has a realistic shot at reaching such a level within that timeframe. It paid special attention to the CLARITY Act, which (if approved) could add further fuel to the crypto market. The US regulatory framework has proven quite controversial, and the next major development has been pushed to September after the latest delay.

At the same time, Perplexity warned that the third quarter has historically brought mixed results for BTC. In fact, the cryptocurrency has never closed three consecutive Q3s in the green. The ones in 2024 and 2025 were both positive, and with a 34% rise so far this quarter, it remains to be seen whether a precedent is about to form.

Google’s Gemini seems to be a bit more pessimistic. It said reaching $100,000 sometime this quarter is highly unlikely, anticipating a maximum surge to $88,000 within the next five weeks.

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How About an Incoming Collapse?

While the majority of analysts expect further gains, some think the latest resurgence could have been a major bull trap. X user AlejandroBTC believes the asset’s price could drop as low as $40,000 after a period of significant volatility.

“This is what I think happens next: Bitcoin tests $68K–$70K. We get a small bounce. Then we come back to that zone again, and this time it doesn’t hold. That’s when the panic starts. Liquidations accelerate, sentiment collapses, and I think we go straight toward $40K,” the analyst predicted.

For their part, Nonzee opined that the recent pump was caused by a liquidity squeeze and expects an eventual decline to $45,000.