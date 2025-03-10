TL;DR

Pi Network’s token has dropped by double digits in the past week, with speculation growing that Binance could list it soon.

Despite delays and skepticism, PI remains listed on exchanges like Bitget, OKX, and MEXC, while the community awaits a decision from the largest crypto exchange.

Pi Network’s native cryptocurrency has been among the worst-affected assets amid the broader correction of the digital asset market in the past week. Currently, PI is worth approximately $1.40 (per CoinGecko’s data), representing a 20% decline on a seven-day scale.



One factor that may push the valuation back to its peak of almost $3 or even beyond is a potential listing from Binance. In February, the world’s largest crypto exchange held a community vote to determine whether its users would want to see PI available for trading.

The results became official and showed that 86% of the voters clicked the “yes” option. Nonetheless, PI remains unavailable on the platform.

On the other hand, there has been rising speculation that the company will embrace it as soon as this week, and most specifically on March 14.

The date is special for the community since it will mark the sixth birthday of Pi Network. To the uninitiated ones, the project saw the light of day in 2019 but launched its Open Network earlier this year.

Its constant delays and slow progress have become the bone of contention. Numerous community members have been frustrated by this, while some industry participants have described the project as a scam.

Fraud or not, Pi Network has made it this far, and as of this writing, the leading exchanges that support its token include Bitget, OKX, MEXC, and more. It will be interesting to see whether Binance or some other behemoths will follow suit.