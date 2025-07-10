TL;DR

WIF confirms cup-and-handle breakout, pushing toward resistance at $1.031 with strong momentum.

Volume and open interest surged, signaling aggressive long positions and growing trader confidence.

The Fibonacci zone between $0.8550–$0.8776 forms a new demand zone for a possible retest and support.

Dogwifhat Gains Amid Market Rebound

Dogwifhat (WIF) was trading at $0.97 at press time, up 13.17% in the past 24 hours. The move follows Bitcoin’s new all-time high, which has improved overall market sentiment.

Meme coins such as WIF, PENGU, and SPX6900 have all seen price increases as a result. WIF has also posted a 4.41% gain in the past week, with daily trading volume at $570 million.

The price has fluctuated within a 24-hour range of $0.855 to $0.98 and a 7-day range of $0.82 to $0.98. The current trend shows WIF continuing its recovery, supported by bullish technical signals and increased trading activity.

Cup and Handle Breakout Signals Strength

Chart data confirms a breakout from a cup-and-handle pattern, a structure that often precedes upward price continuation. This breakout is supported by a golden cross between the 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages, a signal that may reflect a shift toward sustained bullish pressure.

WIF is now approaching resistance at $1.031. Immediate support is visible around $0.9, and traders are watching whether the asset can maintain momentum above this level. The breakout from the descending handle pattern marks a strong shift in the short-term trend.

Demand Zone Forms at Fibonacci Support Levels

According to analyst Crypto Chiefs, the breakout leaves behind a strong demand zone between $0.8550 and $0.8776. This area coincides with the 0.618–0.75 Fibonacci retracement range. The price may revisit this zone in the event of a pullback, where buyers could step in again.

$WIF – bullish break to the upside. It has left behind some strong demand around key Fibonacci levels which look interesting. pic.twitter.com/lg2tdwBpvA — Crypto Chiefs (@cryptochiefss) July 10, 2025

Consequently, these levels are being monitored closely for confirmation of sustained upward price action. As long as WIF holds above this support area, the outlook remains favorable for further upside.

Data from Coinglass shows that WIF futures open interest has increased by 18%, reaching $480 million. At the same time, trading volume surged 85% to $2.41 billion. The rise in open interest alongside price movement suggests new long positions are entering the market.