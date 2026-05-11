Why Was Ripple (XRP) Rejected at $1.50 Again?

Another breakout attempt was met with another painful and immediate rejection.

Ripple’s cross-border token went on an impressive run Sunday evening, outperforming all other larger-cap alts and bitcoin.

However, it faced the same fate as it did during its previous several breakout attempts as the bears stepped up. Nevertheless, analysts remain optimistic about its future price performance despite the most recent rejection.

XRP Tried and Failed (Again)

The asset had fallen to $1.38 in the hours leading up to the major breakout attempt, before it jumped to $1.42 and then to over $1.50. This substantial increase came amid many analysts predicting such a move from XRP, given its prolonged consolidation.

However, its momentum quickly faded, nowhere near the targets set by those analysts of up to $1.80. The most likely reason for this failed attempt was the developments on the US-Iran front, which have continuously impacted the entire crypto market.

Iran had sent another peace proposal to the US, which the latter’s President, Donald Trump, deemed “totally unacceptable.” XRP’s price rejection came shortly after Trump’s response went viral, and it was mimicked by many other digital assets. BTC, for example, had risen to $82,300 before it dropped almost immediately to under $81,000.

However, XRP’s situation is rather different as its more macro momentum is mostly downhill. It closed six consecutive months in the red, five of which were by double-digit losses, before it finally broke that streak in April with a minor increase. In addition, all of its breakout attempts in 2026 have been halted, and have marked lower highs since then.

Analysts Still Positive

Despite facing yet another rejection in its tracks, many analysts still believe XRP is on the right path to a more profound breakout. CW noted that the upward momentum in the futures market is “being maintained,” while the downward pressure is “small.” As such, they predicted that “the rise will resume” over time.

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Although $XRP has fallen after a rise, the upward momentum in the futures market is being maintained. Downward pressure during the decline is small. Over time, the rise will resume. pic.twitter.com/AwJBofQTMj — CW (@CW8900) May 11, 2026

CRYPTOWZRD said XRP had closed “a bit bullish” but expects validation in the next 12-24 hours. XRP has to hold above $1.445, which is currently being tested, to offer more upside potential.

ERGAG CRYPTO, who focuses mostly on the long-term charts, also noted that the asset’s bull structure is still intact as it remains above the 2-Month 21 EMA. They explained that the actual bull confirmation would come only after XRP reclaims $2.40-$3.36, which would open the door for their massive prediction of up to $13.