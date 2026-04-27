Why Was Bitcoin’s Price Rejected at $80K Today (Again)?

Bitcoin faced a sharp pullback after approaching the $80,000 level, dropping about 2.5% over a few hours to fall below $78,000.

According to Darkfost’s analysis, the move south occurred without a clear news catalyst, with selling pressure concentrated instead in the derivatives market. On Binance alone, roughly $1.2 billion in sell volume hit order books within a single hour, triggering the reversal.

Derivatives Market Takes Control

The findings reveal that across all exchanges, total selling pressure reached approximately $1.35 billion during the same period, and Binance was the main venue for initiating derivatives trades. The decline comes amid continuous negative funding rates, which have remained deeply below neutral for several weeks.

The analyst also found that the cumulative 30-day funding rate has now fallen to around -7%, which is one of the most negative readings on record. While such extreme positioning can contribute to short-term downside pressure, as seen in the latest move, it is also indicative of a crowded market bias.

According to the data, these conditions are typically unsustainable over longer timeframes, as overly aggressive or late short positions can eventually unwind. This process can lead to forced buying through cascading liquidations, which may help support Bitcoin’s next upward move.

Separately, from a liquidation mapping perspective, Bitunix experts stated the 80,000-82,000 range remains a dense resistance and potential short-squeeze zone. The recent dip into $77,000-$78,000 fits within a lower liquidity absorption zone, which indicates that the decline is likely a post-liquidity-release rebalancing rather than a confirmed trend reversal. They further explained,

“In aggregate, with geopolitical risk still unresolved, BTC continues to operate in a range-bound liquidity cycle: triggering overhead liquidations → rotating lower into support absorption. Near-term price action remains dominated by the interaction between event catalysts and liquidity positioning, rather than the formation of a directional trend.”

Zooming Out

From a broader market perspective, popular crypto trader Doctor Profit predicted that BTC could rise to the $83,000-$87,000 range before a sharp decline, while preparing to take profits after a long from $71,000 and planning to add to his short positions between $83,000 and $85,000, where most of his orders are placed.

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The trader identified $87,700 as a possible resistance level and expects a “brutal event” that could liquidate both bullish and bearish positions. He added that the upcoming FOMC meeting is unlikely to change rates and expressed doubt about any near-term policy shift.