Why This Massive $297M Bitcoin ETF Outflow Could Actually Be a Buy Signal

Heavy ETF outflows are being interpreted as a reflection of retail panic rather than institutional conviction.

Analytics platform Santiment is contending that the combined net outflow of almost $300 million that hit US spot Bitcoin ETFs on Monday points to a potential dip-buying opportunity.

According to them, outflows of such sizes are often a sign of retail fear and have acted as reliable contrarian indicators for price bottoms in the past.

Large Outflow Mirrors Previous Buying Windows

Santiment reported that on April 13, $297.3 million left the BTC ETFs. However, data from other trackers, like Coinglass, SoSoValue, and Farside Investors, showed slightly lower readings of around $291 million. Regardless, Monday was the heaviest outflow experienced by the products since March 6, 2026, when they lost nearly $350 million.

There was great improvement yesterday, as the ETFs went back to green, recording inflows of $411 million, with Santiment describing what happened on Monday as a “huge surge” tied to retail panic. It presented the figure within the framework of ongoing analysis that treats heavy ETF flow days as counter signals, with large inflows coinciding with price tops and similar-sized outflows matching market bottoms.

The firm identified historical examples to back its argument, including July 10, 2025, when spot Bitcoin ETFs registered $1.18 billion worth of inflows, and October 6, 2025, which saw $1.21 billion come into the crypto funds. Both instances happened around the same time as a local price top for the cryptocurrency, and, according to Santiment, traders might have been better served taking profits.

Conversely, large outflow spikes, including $903.2 million on November 20, 2025, have often matched up with periods where buying the dip proved more effective.

“Heavy outflows actually suggest a buying opportunity, while heavy inflows are warning signs of a price top,” Santiment’s analysts explained.

Tension Between ETF Holders and Short-Term Traders

The outflow readings have come at a time when Bitcoin is trying to stay above a key cost basis level, with recent analysis by Axel Adler Jr. showing the cryptocurrency testing the average acquisition price of US Bitcoin ETFs, which he says is $74,232. The analyst says that if BTC can stay above that level, it will bring ETF holders back to break-even. He did, however, point out that the cost basis for short-term holders is close to $83,734, which means there is still a lot of selling pressure that could stop any potential rally.

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Meanwhile, Bitcoin yesterday shot up to just below $75,000, after US Vice President JD Vance hinted at progress in talks between his country and Iran. The flagship cryptocurrency then pushed up even further, briefly going past $76,000 before facing a quick rejection that, at the time of writing, had pulled it back to a few bucks below $74,000.