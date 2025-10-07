Why Ripple’s (XRP) $3 Support Could Be the Start of a New Rally

Ripple (XRP) is beginning the week with a crucial technical setup as it tests the $3 Fibonacci support level. This zone, analysts say, could determine the crypto asset’s next major move. XRP has been consolidating around it for several days and has shown signs of price stability as it gradually builds momentum.

This consolidation could be a positive sign, often preceding a breakout when support holds firm.

All Eyes on $3

According to the analysis shared by CasiTrades, XRP’s ability to maintain its footing around $3 indicates strong buying pressure and validates the level as a potential springboard for the next rally. The analyst explained that if this support remains intact, XRP could enter a “Wave 3” upward move, which is typically the sharpest and most extended phase in Elliott Wave theory.

The next resistance levels are projected around $4 and $4.50, with further targets dependent on how subwaves develop in the coming sessions. This period is being closely watched as a key inflection point for the token, and any breakdown might signal weakness in the current trend. CasiTrades added,

“This is a critical support test here for XRP. The market is testing strength while forming clear structure. All eyes on how it behaves at this $3 support!”

Complementing this technical outlook, Santiment’s latest data shows that the crypto asset is currently experiencing its highest level of retail fear and uncertainty since Trump’s tariffs were announced six months ago. With bearish comments outweighing bullish ones over two of the past three days, the crypto analytic platform interprets this sentiment imbalance as a potential contrarian buy signal.

Ripple’s DeFi Expansion Accelerates

In line with the broader bullish undertone for the token, Sentora’s on-chain data also revealed a significant surge in activity within the Flare ecosystem, which is closely tied to XRP’s expanding utility. Since the launch of FAssets in September, the DeFi interoperability network, Flare’s total value locked (TVL) has climbed roughly 28%, driven largely by the influx of XRP bridging into the network.

Sentora observed that FXRP caps, which limit XRP’s usage on Flare, have been consistently reached in rapid succession, which points to rising demand for XRP-based DeFi applications.

