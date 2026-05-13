Why Ripple (XRP) Accumulation Continued Despite Market Fear and Liquidations

The XRP Ledger (XRPL) has reached a new all-time high of 332,230 wallets holding at least 10,000 XRP, according to on-chain data shared by crypto analytics platform Santiment.

Interestingly, the figure continues a steady growth trend that has been building since June 2024.

Confidence Behind the Scenes

Santiment said the increase in wallets holding large amounts of XRP is viewed as a significant long-term indicator, as it suggests bigger holders have continued accumulating the asset despite ongoing market volatility and uncertainty. Growth in mid-to-large XRP wallets has historically reflected stronger conviction among investors who are less influenced by short-term price movements and more focused on long-term positioning, the analytics firm explained.

The trend is notable because XRP has spent much of 2026 trading below its previous highs, which indicates that many holders have been accumulating during periods of market fear instead of chasing upward momentum. The firm also pointed to a temporary decline of more than 4,500 XRP wallets holding over 10,000 XRP between February 6 and 8, though it said there was no confirmed XRP-specific event behind the drop.

Santiment added that the decline likely coincided with the broader crypto market crash and liquidation event on February 5.

Institutional Interest

At the same time, XRP’s institutional outlook has continued drawing attention, especially amid ongoing discussions around US crypto regulation and the CLARITY Act framework. Market participants are closely watching the possibility of XRP receiving a clearer commodity classification, which some analysts believe could support the launch and growth of XRP ETFs.

These investment vehicles have already raked in a cumulative total net inflow of roughly $1.36 billion since their launch. Standard Chartered recently projected that XRP ETFs could attract between $4 billion and $8 billion in inflows by the end of 2026 under such conditions.

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The growing focus on institutional XRP exposure has also increased attention on XRPFi activity, where XRP is being deployed into DeFi applications for lending, staking, collateral, and yield generation.