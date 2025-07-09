TL;DR

ProShares targets July 14 to launch three futures-based XRP ETFs pending SEC approval.

Turtle Capital and Volatility Shares set July 21 for potential XRP ETF debuts.

Over 10 spot filings in total await a final SEC decision due by mid-October.

Key XRP ETF Launches Await SEC Decision This Month

July is packed with deadlines that could shape the future of XRP-related exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the United States. Several fund issuers are waiting for regulatory clearance to proceed with listings. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) does not object before the set dates, the funds might see greenlight and begin trading.

One of the main players is ProShares, which aims to launch three futures-based XRP ETFs on July 14. These are the ProShares Ultra XRP ETF, the UltraShort XRP ETF, and the Short XRP ETF. Each product is structured to give investors exposure to different levels of daily XRP performance, including leveraged and inverse positions.

ProShares Sets July 14 as Launch Target

The company initially filed its applications in January 2025. A previous effective date of April 30 was moved to July 14, following a June 24 update to its prospectus. As of now, only the Ultra XRP ETF appears on the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC) list under the ticker UXRP. The other two funds are pending DTCC listing.

Unless the SEC raises objections before the deadline, ProShares expects to move forward with all three ETFs on July 14. These products will provide new options for traders interested in futures-based exposure to XRP.

There sure is a lot of $XRP ETF deadlines in July pic.twitter.com/kbvPHNVtJy — Nick | Crypto Crusader (@NCashOfficial) July 8, 2025

Turtle Capital and Volatility Shares ETFs in Line for Approval

Turtle Capital is also scheduled to launch its 2X Long XRP Daily Target ETF on July 21. The SEC is currently reviewing the application. If the agency allows the window to pass without comment, the fund will begin trading on that date.

Volatility Shares has similar plans, with two XRP ETFs — a standard and a 2X leveraged version — targeting a July 21 debut. One of its products, the 1X XRP ETF, became effective on July 7, signaling a smooth regulatory process so far.

REX-Osprey is another firm waiting for clearance. Its filing is aiming for a July 25 activation date. All of these products are tied to futures contracts rather than spot market holdings.

However, while the SEC has not stopped the launch of some futures-based XRP ETFs, it has not yet approved any spot-based versions. More than 10 applications for spot XRP ETFs remain pending. A final decision is expected by mid-October, unless further delays occur.