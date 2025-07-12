TL;DR

XRP Hits Five-Month High After 80% Climb

XRP has surged nearly 80% from its April lows and shot up to almost $3 for the first time in several months. The token has increased by 8% in the last 24 hours and 25% weekly, making it one of the strongest assets in the market this week.

Interestingly, the rally also marks a Bitcoin (BTC) breakout to a new record of $118,800, assisting in pushing up wider crypto prices. XRP has gained renewed momentum after months of muted movement, drawing fresh interest from both retail and institutional traders.

Whale Transfers Fuel Speculation

On-chain data shows several large XRP movements over the past 24 hours. Whale Alert flagged a 33 million XRP transfer (worth about $90 million) from Upbit to an unknown wallet. Another 40 million XRP, valued at over $100 million, moved between unidentified addresses, as CryptoPotato reported.

In a separate transfer, 25.49 million XRP were sent from a private wallet to Coinbase. The cause behind such transactions is not clear, but these movements are likely to precede or follow price action. The timing has added to ongoing market speculation around the asset’s next move.

XRP ETF Volume Spikes Ahead of Key Deadlines

Trading activity has also picked up in XRP-linked exchange-traded products. Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas noted a sharp increase in volume.

“The XRP ETFs seeing surge in volume today, like 4-5x the norm,” he posted.

The 2x leveraged XRP fund ($XXRP) rose 27% on the day and 55% this week, with volume hitting $120 million.

The XRP ETFs seeing surge in volume today, like 4-5x the norm, especially the 2x one $XXRP, which is up 27% today, 55% this week with $120m in volume.. Teucrium rewarded for getting out early.. ht @Todd_Sohn pic.twitter.com/Bk8hsNFhW1 — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) July 11, 2025

As reported, ProShares plans to launch three futures XRP ETFs on July 14. These include Ultra XRP, UltraShort XRP, and Short XRP funds. The launches depend on whether the SEC allows them to proceed without objection before deadlines later this month.

Traders continue to watch the charts closely. Edoardo Farina, a crypto educator, said,

“It wouldn’t be surprising if market participants woke up to see XRP trading above $4.”

XRP has remained below its all-time high for over seven years, but current momentum has revived market expectations for a breakout.