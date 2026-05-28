Why is the Pi Network (PI) Price Down This Week

Let's have a closer look at the technical indicators, which might give us a clearer idea of why Pi Network's PI token is performing poorly this week.

PI failed to hold at $0.16 and is now well on its way to $0.13 next!

PI Network (PI) Price Predictions: Analysis

Key support levels: $0.13

Key resistance levels: $0.16, $0.20

Key Support About to be Tested

At a macro level, we can see that PI’s price exited a major downtrend in March 2026, when it made a higher high and appeared to have bottomed at $0.13. This could be interpreted as a major pause in the pre-existing downtrend.

However, this assumption is about to be tested by sellers, who appear determined to revisit the $0.13 support soon. If the price holds there again, PI may range between $ 0.13 and $ 0.20 for some time. Any failure will lead to new lows and a resumption of the downtrend.

Will $0.13 Hold?

The biggest question, based on this chart, is if the key support at $0.13 can stop this renewed push by sellers. At the time of this post, it is too early to call it, and buyers could return there like in the past.

Nevertheless, another visit to this level could be interpreted as bearish, as it suggests buyers were unable to sustain the price higher. That may encourage sellers further and push this cryptocurrency into new lows. Best to prepare for that scenario from now.

The RSI Shows a Grim Picture

If we look at the 3-day RSI, we can see it remained below 50 for almost the entire past year. That’s a major bearish signal. There was only one attempt at escaping this, but it turned into a bull trap.

As long as the RSI remains under 50, there is little hope of a sustained reversal. Both the price and RSI have to make higher highs and sustain them if this downtrend is to end. Right now, there is no sign this is possible, considering the RSI is also in a clear downtrend.