ARB spiked to a two-week high following a combination of rumors and positive factors.

While some analysts believe it may rally even further in the short term, the RSI’s ratio of over 80 suggests an incoming pullback could be on the horizon.

The Top Performer

ARB, the native token of Arbitrum, has been the best-performing cryptocurrency from the top 100 club over the past 24 hours. Its price is up an impressive 20% for that timeframe, reaching $0.38 (per CoinGecko’s data).

Its market capitalization shot to almost $2 billion, thus flipping Official Trump (TRUMP), Render (RENDER), Filecoin (FIL), Algorand (ALGO), and other well-known altcoins. Currently, ARB is the 60th-largest cryptocurrency.

The most likely reason for the uptrend is the rumor that Robinhood might team up with Arbitrum to build a blockchain platform that enables European investors to trade US stocks. Just a few hours ago, the fintech company revealed it will conduct a “fireside chat” with Ethereum’s founder Vitalik Buterin and A.J. Warner (CSO of Onchain Labs – an entity that stands behind Arbitrum).

Another factor that may have positively impacted ARB’s valuation is the further support coming from Binance. The world’s leading crypto exchange recently announced it will add the trading pair ARB/USDC to its Trading Bots section, although this one is more on the speculative side and not as likely to have fueled any meaningful price change.

More Gains on the Way?

ARB’s surge has garnered attention across the cryptocurrency industry, with several analysts suggesting it may signal the start of a significant bullish trend. One X user envisioned a potential breakout of a certain trendline, which could send the price to $0.50 and beyond.

Crypto TA King thinks “ARB looks amazing” at its current levels, saying they will “take entry” if the valuation drops to the $0.32-$0.34 range.

Despite the prevailing optimism, investors should exercise caution because the token’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) has spiked above 80. This is generally viewed as bearish territory, as it indicates that the price has increased too rapidly in a short period and may be poised for a short-term correction.