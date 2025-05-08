TL;DR

Although most of the cryptocurrency market is well in the green today amid positive news on the US-China Trade War front, PI has emerged as one of the top performers.

Perhaps the most notable reason behind this surge is a big teaser published by the Core Team on X.

It’s safe to say that PI’s price trajectory was quite painful for a long time. Even though the asset bounced off its all-time low at $0.4 marked on April 5, it has still struggled to post a meaningful recovery.

Its price failed to recapture the momentum of most of the crypto market, where even larger-cap alts soared impressively. PI spent the majority of the past seven days below $0.6.

However, it finally recorded an impressive uptick on a daily scale. Its price is up by roughly 7% in one of the more notable green candles in about a month. Thus, the current price tag of $0.62 means that PI now sits at a two-week peak.

While one of the more probable reasons behind today’s price surge could be attributed to the overall market resurgance, there’s another one that got the community talking.

The official X channel of Pi Network, with over $4.3 million followers, teased a big “ecosystem announcement,” which will be revealed next week.

A Pi ecosystem announcement will be released on May 14. Tune in to find out what’s coming next! pic.twitter.com/5jn7m5mlmD — Pi Network (@PiCoreTeam) May 7, 2025

The team didn’t provide any further details, but speculations went rampant. One of the popular X users, often commenting on Pi Network-related stuff – Moon Jeff – said Binance was seen to simulate PI deposits and withdrawals, which could lead to an eventual listing.

Recall that the world’s largest crypto exchange held a community vote a few months back to determine whether its users want to see PI on its platform. The final results were overwhelmingly in favor of a PI listing, but there’s not much information on the topic since then.