Grant Cardone’s twin brother, Gary, who has over 40 years of experience in the financial field, has taken a strong stance against Ripple’s native token.

His main argument is based on reports that the XRP Ledger will serve as the network on which the digital euro will be based.

XRP = Covid-19?

Cardone’s comments addressed recent information that stemmed online, which reads that the ECB’s digital euro project will be powered by the XRP Ledger and the WhiteNetwork (by WhiteRock) in a joint collaboration.

Although this might seem like a significant development in terms of adoption, the fact that it is related to a central bank digital currency has many cryptocurrency experts rallying against it. After all, a CBDC is a product that many believe is aimed at reducing people’s freedom with their own finances, as authorities will have more control over the funds.

Cardone didn’t spare words, claiming that the team behind XRP will “take any path they need to survive, including coordinating with the most oppressive people on planet Earth,” such as ECB’s President, Christine Lagarde, whom he called “Ms. Cringe.” He added that she will “do whatever is needed to turn Europe into a Prison Continent.”

Consequently, Cardone compared XRP’s role in the financial sector to the notorious virus COVID-19, which closed the world for a few years and caused immense damage to countless people.

XRP will take any path they need to survive including coordinating with the most oppressive people on planet Earth, one of them pictured below, Ms Cringe, who will do whatever is needed to turn Europe into a Prison Continent, so there is martial law everywhere and they can scam… https://t.co/ZfXFhWQoiD — Gary Cardone (@GaryCardone) June 9, 2025

Selling Off XRP Holdings

Interestingly, Cardone used to be an XRP investor until earlier this year. However, back in February, he announced on X that he had disposed of his entire portfolio, worth over $81,000.

Back then, he listed six investment rules that he followed after spending over 40 years in the financial industry, and XRP had stopped meeting some (or all) of them.

Dumped XRP position today at $2.71. I genuinely hope the XRP army gets stupid rich, I don’t think you will, but my best hopium is out to each of you. For anyone wanting to understand my decision, its very simply, my 40 yrs of experience has taught me certain lessons that I… pic.twitter.com/LBCZY9grFQ — Gary Cardone (@GaryCardone) February 20, 2025

His sell-off was completed at a price of $2.71, which is significantly higher than what XRP is worth against the dollar today – $2.28.