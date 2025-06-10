The popular AI-based chatbot developed by Sam Altman’s OpenAI – ChatGPT – is down today. Many users have reported problems on X, spanning from high latency to downright service downturn.

While the bot may work for some general queries, anything that requires more in-depth analysis seems to run into issues.

According to the official status page, OpenAi acknowledged the issues some four ago, saying:

Some users are experiencing elevated error rates and latency across the listed services. We are continuing to investigate the issues.

The company’s APIs, as well as the Sora video service have also been experiencing worldwide outages, which has also been recognized and disclaimed by the team.

This story is developing.