Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has come to the defense of EIP-8037, a proposal meant to stop the network’s state from ballooning alongside increased gas limits.

The proposal’s sticking point is that it can make writing new data into Ethereum’s immutable state quite expensive, but Buterin feels that would be an acceptable trade-off if it protects decentralization as the blockchain expands.

Why Ethereum Needs a Different Gas Cost Structure

In a detailed explanation of his position shared today, the developer argued that while Ethereum’s execution capacity can be expanded quite easily, state growth is much harder for node operators, as it comes with higher storage requirements, longer synchronization times, and slower data access.

Right now, the network’s state grows by approximately 110 GiB each year. So, if there were to be a tenfold increase in the gas limit without making any other changes, then it could push that figure to around 1,100 GiB annually.

In Buterin’s opinion, there are other upgrades that have been proposed in Glamsterdam, which have been delayed, that can make execution verification and data broadcasting more manageable even at much higher capacity, thus leaving state growth as the main constraint yet to be dealt with.

EIP-8037 addresses that imbalance by repricing operations that create new state. Under the proposal, it would cost 197,900 gas in total to create an account, which is a huge jump from the 36,600 that the same operation currently takes. Furthermore, deploying a 24 KiB contract would rise from the 4,947,200 needed right now to about 37.8 million gas.

“Essentially, this is the least-bad solution to allow multiple EVM gas dimensions,” Buterin explained.

Other alternatives include abandoning scaling altogether, accepting greater centralization, or reducing the gas costs of almost every other operation. That last option, according to the Ethereum co-founder, will need extensive changes and could even force basic EVM operations below one gas unit eventually.

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If it eventually passes, the proposal will also introduce a state gas reservoir that would separate the cost of creating state from ordinary execution gas. This, as Buterin said, will allow big contract deployments and certain calls to work even if their state-related costs exceed the usual 16.7 million gas transaction limit.

Application Developers Could Face a Difficult Adjustment

Another important thing that came from Buterin’s explanation is that the reservoir will not resolve all the compatibility problems, considering some applications have fixed gas limits embedded in their contracts or bridge mechanisms.

Such features cannot be easily upgraded, and Buterin even gave a specific warning regarding the OP Stack bridge, which, according to him, could be exposed to malicious transactions that cause withdrawals to fail under the new rule.

However, there are some possible fixes that include changing how refunds are processed and adding a different reservoir for state access costs in addition to pushing forward EIP-8141. That proposal will let transactions specify execution and gas limits more directly, but like the other potential changes, it could introduce more problems and further delay planned upgrades.